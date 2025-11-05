Syrian President to visit Washington on November 10 - White House

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Washington on November 10, where he is scheduled to meet with United States President Donald Trump. This was announced by White House representative Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, November 4, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I can confirm that this meeting will take place at the White House on Monday," Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

Recall

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump will host the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. This will be the first official visit of a Syrian president to the US in 25 years, marking a new stage in relations between Washington and Damascus.

