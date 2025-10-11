US Senate votes to lift sanctions against Syria: Damascus calls it a historic moment

The US Senate voted to lift sanctions against Syria, imposed under the so-called "Caesar Act." This was reported by TRT World, informs UNN.

It is noted that this landmark step was perceived by Damascus as a "historic moment," and by its supporters as a step towards restoring the war-torn country.

It is indicated that the authors of the bill, together with the Syrian-American Alliance, have long insisted on lifting sanctions against Syria, arguing that punitive measures are directed against a regime that "no longer exists," and the restoration of Syria now depends on the "complete and total lifting" of restrictions.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa called the decision a major breakthrough, crediting both "active diplomacy" and the efforts of Syrians in the diaspora.

A major obstacle to development, prosperity, and stability has been removed — he said, calling it the first step towards national unification.

The publication adds that the Senate vote took place just days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for the lifting of sanctions against Syria during a joint press conference in Ankara with his Syrian counterpart.

Fidan warned that the sanctions had caused severe hardship to ordinary Syrians, urging the international community to end Syria's isolation and support its reintegration - the article says.

The authors summarize that the lifting of sanctions marks a significant shift in US policy towards Syria, paving the way for potential regional and international re-engagement after years of economic blockade.

On October 5, Syria held its first elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

On December 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

