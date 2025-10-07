Elections in Syria after Assad's overthrow: women entered parliament

Several women have entered the Syrian parliament following elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

It is expected that the new parliament will work until the adoption of a new permanent Constitution of Syria and the holding of general elections.

In total, 210 deputies are elected to the People's Assembly during indirect elections - electoral colleges elect two-thirds (140 people), and the remaining parliamentarians are appointed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

As a result, 119 members of parliament were elected during the voting - 21 seats in the People's Assembly remained vacant for now. The Syrian leader plans to appoint another 70 people this week.

The new parliament includes six women. Another 10 seats were given to representatives of religious and ethnic minorities - among them Kurds, Christians, and two Alawites. The latter group also includes the former president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad.

Recall

On October 5, Syria held its first elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

UNN also reported that Syria issued an arrest warrant in absentia for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.