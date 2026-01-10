On Saturday, January 10, Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. This was reported by YLE, writes UNN.

Details

The Finnish government withdrew from the convention on July 10, 2025. This followed similar steps by countries such as Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

Under the terms of the convention, withdrawal takes effect six months after the UN Secretary-General receives the denunciation document.

Finland justified its decision on security grounds, citing the deteriorating security situation. Withdrawal from the treaty allows Finland to reintroduce anti-personnel mines into its military arsenal.

Recall

On December 27, 2025, Lithuania officially completed the procedure for withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention on December 27, which allows it to use and produce anti-personnel mines. The country plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros on the purchase and production of tens of thousands of units of ammunition.