Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 10554 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 18715 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 20486 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 19205 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 20460 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 28522 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 50522 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 37937 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 37185 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30291 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2m/s
78%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"The carrot is gone": Trump is disappointed with Putin, sees him as an obstacle to peace in UkraineJanuary 10, 09:14 AM • 8058 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situationJanuary 10, 10:56 AM • 13708 views
Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new videoVideoJanuary 10, 11:20 AM • 6770 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 6230 views
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted02:17 PM • 4280 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 79084 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 106125 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 78063 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 99300 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109092 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhoto03:04 PM • 2554 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 6300 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 67899 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 69578 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 90328 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink

Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines on January 10, following similar steps by other countries. This decision allows Finland to once again use anti-personnel mines in its military arsenal.

Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

On Saturday, January 10, Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. This was reported by YLE, writes UNN.

Details

The Finnish government withdrew from the convention on July 10, 2025. This followed similar steps by countries such as Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

Under the terms of the convention, withdrawal takes effect six months after the UN Secretary-General receives the denunciation document.

Finland justified its decision on security grounds, citing the deteriorating security situation. Withdrawal from the treaty allows Finland to reintroduce anti-personnel mines into its military arsenal.

Recall

On December 27, 2025, Lithuania officially completed the procedure for withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention on December 27, which allows it to use and produce anti-personnel mines. The country plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros on the purchase and production of tens of thousands of units of ammunition.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Latvia
United Nations
Finland
Lithuania
Estonia
Poland