Rescuers search for dozens missing after landfill landslide in the Philippines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

In the Philippines, rescuers are searching for dozens of people missing after a landslide at a landfill. Four deaths have been confirmed so far, and 12 people have been hospitalized.

Rescuers search for dozens missing after landfill landslide in the Philippines

Rescuers are searching for dozens of people still missing after a landslide at a landfill in the central Philippines earlier this week. This was reported by the BBC with reference to local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

Two days after the incident, signs of life were found at the landfill site in Cebu City.

Four people have been confirmed dead so far, and another 12 people have been taken to the hospital.

Conditions for emergency services at the site are difficult, particularly due to unstable debris and the wait for better equipment to arrive.

The private landfill collapsed on Thursday, with 110 workers present at the site.

More than 30 people, all landfill workers, are believed to be missing.

Flydubai airline resumes flights to Iran10.01.26, 14:27 • 2622 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Philippines