Flydubai airline resumes flights to Iran

Dubai-based airline Flydubai has resumed flights to Iran after canceling a number of flights to the country on Friday amid ongoing and widespread protests, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

A flight from Dubai to Tehran departed at 12:50 PM, and another flight to the Iranian capital will depart later this afternoon, according to FlightRadar24 data.

A Flydubai spokesperson told CNN yesterday that the airline "will continue to monitor the situation closely" after at least 17 of its flights from Dubai to several Iranian cities were canceled, Reuters reported.

