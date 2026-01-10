$42.990.00
BFM TV

Flydubai airline resumes flights to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Dubai-based airline Flydubai has resumed flights to Iran after canceling 17 flights on Friday. Flights from Dubai to Tehran departed at 12:50 PM, with another expected later.

Flydubai airline resumes flights to Iran

Dubai-based airline Flydubai has resumed flights to Iran after canceling a number of flights to the country on Friday amid ongoing and widespread protests, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

A flight from Dubai to Tehran departed at 12:50 PM, and another flight to the Iranian capital will depart later this afternoon, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran10.01.26, 12:45 • 1610 views

A Flydubai spokesperson told CNN yesterday that the airline "will continue to monitor the situation closely" after at least 17 of its flights from Dubai to several Iranian cities were canceled, Reuters reported.

Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children10.01.26, 07:44 • 3142 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Reuters
Dubai
Tehran
Iran