Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine 10 January 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On January 11, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will operate on a schedule of power outages, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 11, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo added.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine