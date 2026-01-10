Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine 10 January 2026

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will operate on a schedule of power outages, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 11, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo added.

