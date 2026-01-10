Government instructed to ensure uninterrupted operation of invincibility points - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Government has instructed all relevant bodies and services to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the 'Points of Invincibility', to provide sources of backup power and fuel for their operation, communication means, and other necessary equipment. She reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We checked the operation of the 'Points of Invincibility' on the left bank of Kyiv and in the Kyiv region," Svyrydenko said.

In total, according to her, almost 1,300 points are operating in the capital, provided by government agencies, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and entrepreneurs. Across the country, 6,908 'Points of Invincibility' have been deployed, with another 2,703 in reserve.

"An additional solution is the 'Invincibility Carriages' from Ukrzaliznytsia; the first seven started operating today in the Kyiv region to help people after enemy attacks. They have a full heating system, Starlink, household appliances, separate areas for families with children and for pets. One carriage can accommodate about 40 people at a time. In total, 100 such passenger carriages from the non-operational fleet have been re-equipped," Svyrydenko reported.

She also noted that regional military administrations, together with local authorities, should maximize the deployment of additional points — not only in the capital but also throughout the country amid deteriorating weather and low temperatures. "We are engaging the resources of large state enterprises and banks for this. I am grateful to Ukrainian businesses that are actively involved and allow people to charge and warm up in their premises. You can find the nearest 'Point of Invincibility' in the Diia application," Svyrydenko informed.

