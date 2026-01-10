Government instructed to ensure uninterrupted operation of invincibility points - Svyrydenko

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
11:45 AM • 7118 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 14697 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 17011 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 16248 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 18318 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 26500 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 47293 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 37192 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 36365 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29741 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.8m/s
73%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 39574 views
New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction haltJanuary 10, 06:21 AM • 5056 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 10454 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against KyivJanuary 10, 07:48 AM • 15916 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 10535 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 76873 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 104162 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 76365 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 97753 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108769 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhoto03:04 PM • 594 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 2938 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 67083 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 68826 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 89620 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Washington Post
BFM TV

Government instructed to ensure uninterrupted operation of invincibility points - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Government has instructed to ensure the uninterrupted operation of invincibility points. Almost 1300 points are operating in Kyiv, 6908 have been deployed across the country, and another 2703 are in reserve.

Government instructed to ensure uninterrupted operation of invincibility points - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Government has instructed all relevant bodies and services to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the 'Points of Invincibility', to provide sources of backup power and fuel for their operation, communication means, and other necessary equipment. She reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We checked the operation of the 'Points of Invincibility' on the left bank of Kyiv and in the Kyiv region," Svyrydenko said.

In total, according to her, almost 1,300 points are operating in the capital, provided by government agencies, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and entrepreneurs. Across the country, 6,908 'Points of Invincibility' have been deployed, with another 2,703 in reserve.

"An additional solution is the 'Invincibility Carriages' from Ukrzaliznytsia; the first seven started operating today in the Kyiv region to help people after enemy attacks. They have a full heating system, Starlink, household appliances, separate areas for families with children and for pets. One carriage can accommodate about 40 people at a time. In total, 100 such passenger carriages from the non-operational fleet have been re-equipped," Svyrydenko reported.

Heating system launched: Svyrydenko announced that full heat supply is expected in Kyiv and the region today10.01.26, 13:08 • 2558 views

She also noted that regional military administrations, together with local authorities, should maximize the deployment of additional points — not only in the capital but also throughout the country amid deteriorating weather and low temperatures. "We are engaging the resources of large state enterprises and banks for this. I am grateful to Ukrainian businesses that are actively involved and allow people to charge and warm up in their premises. You can find the nearest 'Point of Invincibility' in the Diia application," Svyrydenko informed.

Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10.01.26, 12:56 • 10648 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Animals
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Starlink
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv