Heating system launched: Svyrydenko announced that full heat supply is expected in Kyiv and the region today

We are working to restore energy supply for residents of the capital and Kyiv region. Heat supply. As of now, the heating system has been launched. Heat-generating facilities are supplying coolant to residential buildings, and the phased launch of supply directly to homes is underway. Full heat supply is expected today. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the situation with electricity remains more difficult.

The right bank of Kyiv has almost completely switched to scheduled outages. On the left bank, emergency outages are still in effect. Power grids are significantly damaged, and due to low temperatures, people are more actively using electric heaters. We ask you to use electricity sparingly while the energy system is being restored after shelling. - added the Prime Minister.

According to her, work is underway to increase the volume of electricity supply as soon as possible.

The necessary coordination has been carried out with generating companies and all relevant services. The government provides all necessary support. We expect the capital to switch to scheduled electricity supply by the end of the day. Restoration work is also ongoing in the region. Energy supply has already been restored to 275,000 homes. We expect people to have electricity in their homes by the end of this day. - Svyrydenko summarized.

