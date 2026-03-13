French soldier killed in drone attack in Iraq

A French soldier was killed and several others were wounded in a drone attack in the Erbil region of northern Iraq. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by the BBC and written by UNN.

Details

"This attack on our forces, which have been involved in the fight against ISIS since 2015, is unacceptable." – Macron wrote on the social network X.

He emphasized that French troops are in the region as part of an international anti-terrorism coalition.

According to the French army, six French soldiers conducting counter-terrorism training were wounded in the drone attack. The incident occurred just hours after an attack on an Italian military base in the same area.

France has several hundred troops in the Erbil region as part of the international coalition against ISIS. US forces are also stationed in the region and have previously been attacked since the start of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Macron stressed that "the war in Iran cannot justify such attacks."

Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reported