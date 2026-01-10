Spain calls on Europe to have its own army to avoid dependence on third countries

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has called on Europe to create its own army and integrate its defense industry. This would allow the continent to act independently of third countries and strengthen security. This was reported by EFE, writes UNN.

Details

"We must have our own means of deterrence, without dependence on third parties," José Manuel Albares said in an interview with EFE, calling on Europe to integrate its defense industry and move towards the creation of a European army.

Albares also commented on global challenges.

"We see attempts to change the rules of the international order in the actions of the United States in Venezuela or their claims regarding Greenland," he noted.

The minister also emphasized support for Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression.

"The only threat to Ukraine and European security is Russian troops in Ukraine. Neither Ukraine, nor the EU, nor NATO have ever posed a threat to Russia," Albares emphasized.

The minister stressed the importance of European leadership and independence, criticizing far-right forces that seek to weaken the EU and undermine democratic principles.

He also advocates for the reform of the UN and the election of a new Secretary-General from Latin America, preferably a woman, so that the organization reflects modern challenges.

