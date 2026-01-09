$42.990.27
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
11:53 AM • 5050 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 8092 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 10809 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 9214 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 11500 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister
09:38 AM • 12907 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 20930 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
January 9, 06:46 AM • 23749 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 72843 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Meloni, following Macron, stated that it is time for Europe to talk to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that it is time for Europe to talk to Russia about the war, but not arbitrarily. She supports the appointment of a special representative for Ukraine, considering Russia's entry into the G8 premature.

Meloni, following Macron, stated that it is time for Europe to talk to Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes it is time for Europe to talk to Russia, UNN reports, citing La Stampa.

Details

"I believe it is time for Europe to talk to Russia" on the issue of war, "otherwise the contribution is limited. But who should do it? We should not act arbitrarily, otherwise we will do Putin a favor," Meloni said at a press conference.

"I have always been in favor of appointing a special representative" for Ukraine, the Italian Prime Minister noted.

Meloni also indicated that "at the moment, Russia's entry into the G8 seems premature to me."

Addition

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Giorgia Meloni
Emmanuel Macron
France
Italy
Ukraine