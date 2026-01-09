Meloni, following Macron, stated that it is time for Europe to talk to Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes it is time for Europe to talk to Russia, UNN reports, citing La Stampa.

Details

"I believe it is time for Europe to talk to Russia" on the issue of war, "otherwise the contribution is limited. But who should do it? We should not act arbitrarily, otherwise we will do Putin a favor," Meloni said at a press conference.

"I have always been in favor of appointing a special representative" for Ukraine, the Italian Prime Minister noted.

Meloni also indicated that "at the moment, Russia's entry into the G8 seems premature to me."

Addition

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.