Ukraine and Syria signed a Joint Communiqué on the resumption of diplomatic relations - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Syria signed a Joint Communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

In the presence of the leaders of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha and Asaad al-Sheibani, signed a communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The President of Ukraine announced that during negotiations with the leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the parties discussed in detail opportunities for cooperation, common security threats, and ways to counter them.

During the negotiations with President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa, we also discussed in detail promising areas for cooperation development, security threats to both countries, and the importance of countering them. We agreed to build relations based on mutual respect and trust - Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on his Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2022, during the rule of Bashar al-Assad, after the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"During a visit to Damascus at the end of December 2024, after the fall of the Assad regime, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, held talks with the new leadership of the country and allowed for the restoration of diplomatic relations," the ministry's post reads.

In New York, the Syrian president met with the American general who once arrested him