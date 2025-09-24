In New York, the Syrian president met with the American general who once arrested him

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
11:04 AM • 2512 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs, and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 3886 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 13570 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 12415 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 14646 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 13449 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26033 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44227 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 35564 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32915 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.3m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 24413 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 31197 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 22150 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 21700 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 8774 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs, and main challenges11:04 AM • 2520 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 8926 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 13576 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 22242 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 31298 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 30441 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 90832 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 51018 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 65439 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 117045 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT
Truth Social

In New York, the Syrian president met with the American general who once arrested him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with former US Army General David Petraeus in New York. In 2006, Petraeus oversaw al-Sharaa's detention in Iraq.

In New York, the Syrian president met with the American general who once arrested him

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met at the same table with former US Army General David Petraeus, who in 2006 led the invasion forces in Iraq and directly controlled his detention. This is reported by Al Jazeera, writes UNN.

Details

Syrian President al-Sharaa arrived in New York as the first head of the Syrian state in almost 60 years to participate in the UN General Assembly. He has already met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and spoken at a number of events.

At the Concordia Annual Summit, which is taking place in parallel with the General Assembly, al-Sharaa and Petraeus discussed the future of Syria and challenges for the region. The general called al-Sharaa's transformation "one of the most impressive in modern Middle Eastern history" and even admitted that he is his "admirer."

The Syrian leader stated that the war taught him to value peace: "We cannot judge the past by the rules of the present and the present by the rules of the past. Today, it is important to protect the Syrian people and the stability of the region."

White House plans bilateral Trump talks with Syrian President al-Sharaa and Zelensky - WSJ20.09.25, 22:33 • 5049 views

He also touched upon the issue of interfaith violence in Syria, emphasizing that the previous regime was responsible for the chaos, and assured that the new government would investigate all crimes. The President promised to protect the rights of national minorities, including Kurds, but stressed that only the state army should be the armed force in the country.

Al-Sharaa stated that Syria seeks economic recovery and peace. He confirmed that security negotiations with Israel are ongoing regarding a settlement based on the 1974 agreement, although he emphasized that Israel has already carried out more than a thousand strikes on Syrian territory since the fall of Assad and still occupies the Golan Heights.

Syria has set a new date for the first elections after the overthrow of the Assad regime21.09.25, 19:19 • 4802 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Marco Rubio
Israel
Iraq
Golan Heights
Syria
New York City