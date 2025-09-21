Syria has set a new date for the first elections after the overthrow of the Assad regime

Syria has set the date for the next parliamentary elections – they will take place on October 5, 2025. This was reported by SANA, writes UNN.

Voting for members of the People's Assembly (parliament - ed.) will take place on October 5, 2025, in all electoral districts - announced the Supreme Committee for Elections to the Syrian People's Assembly.

Also on Saturday, the committee extended the deadline for submitting appeals regarding members of electoral bodies until the end of Sunday, September 21.

How the electoral process works

The process begins with the Supreme Electoral Commission appointing subcommittees, which, in turn, elect electoral bodies responsible for receiving candidate applications. Preliminary lists of candidates are formed from these bodies. Citizens can submit objections regarding candidates, which are considered before the final lists are announced.

Elections are held among members of the electoral bodies, and voting takes place by direct secret ballot. Subcommittees count the votes and announce preliminary results. The president appoints one-third of the 210 members of parliament from outside the electoral bodies.

The results are finally approved by presidential decree, after which the newly elected People's Council (parliament) holds its first meeting.

Recall

On December 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Russian propaganda media stated that Assad fled to Moscow, where he was granted asylum. This marks the end of more than 50 years of the Assad dynasty's rule in Syria, as before Bashar, his father Hafez al-Assad ruled the country.