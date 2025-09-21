$41.250.00
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 15576 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 29704 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 36956 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 48932 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 49026 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 70240 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 79300 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 61760 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57067 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Syria has set a new date for the first elections after the overthrow of the Assad regime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Parliamentary elections in Syria will be held on October 5, 2025. The vote was postponed due to logistical problems related to the lack of reliable records and population displacement.

Syria has set a new date for the first elections after the overthrow of the Assad regime

Syria has set the date for the next parliamentary elections – they will take place on October 5, 2025. This was reported by SANA, writes UNN.

Voting for members of the People's Assembly (parliament - ed.) will take place on October 5, 2025, in all electoral districts

- announced the Supreme Committee for Elections to the Syrian People's Assembly.

Also on Saturday, the committee extended the deadline for submitting appeals regarding members of electoral bodies until the end of Sunday, September 21.

How the electoral process works

The process begins with the Supreme Electoral Commission appointing subcommittees, which, in turn, elect electoral bodies responsible for receiving candidate applications. Preliminary lists of candidates are formed from these bodies. Citizens can submit objections regarding candidates, which are considered before the final lists are announced.

Elections are held among members of the electoral bodies, and voting takes place by direct secret ballot. Subcommittees count the votes and announce preliminary results. The president appoints one-third of the 210 members of parliament from outside the electoral bodies.

The results are finally approved by presidential decree, after which the newly elected People's Council (parliament) holds its first meeting.

Recall

On December 8, 2024, Syrian opposition forces entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Russian propaganda media stated that Assad fled to Moscow, where he was granted asylum. This marks the end of more than 50 years of the Assad dynasty's rule in Syria, as before Bashar, his father Hafez al-Assad ruled the country.

Olga Rozgon

