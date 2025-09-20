White House plans bilateral talks between Trump and Syrian President al-Sharaa and Zelensky - WSJ

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 19946 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 23640 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 34812 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 52918 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 52732 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 51123 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 44636 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 54463 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 68524 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Popular news
The situation in the south remains unchanged, but tense - VoloshynSeptember 20, 10:40 AM • 3676 views
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv regionSeptember 20, 12:59 PM • 6676 views
Inscription "Glory to Russia" on the scoreboard in the Kyiv-Rakhiv train: police are conducting a check02:09 PM • 4626 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhoto03:13 PM • 5844 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 3738 views
Publications
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 3736 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 34809 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 52916 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 58750 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 68521 views
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 54463 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 58752 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 26723 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 28807 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 31490 views
White House plans bilateral talks between Trump and Syrian President al-Sharaa and Zelensky - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Donald Trump plans bilateral talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A meeting between the American president and UN Secretary-General António Guterres is also possible.

White House plans bilateral talks between Trump and Syrian President al-Sharaa and Zelensky - WSJ

Washington plans bilateral talks between White House chief Donald Trump and transitional Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Wall Street Journal.

Details

"The White House is working to schedule bilateral talks between Trump and world leaders such as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the report says.

It is indicated that, in addition, the American president may meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the first time in his second term as head of the White House. The dates of possible meetings are not yet announced.

Earlier, Trump announced on his Truth Social page that he would host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Washington on September 25. According to him, the parties are working on a multitude of trade and military agreements, including a large purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major deal on F-16 fighters, and continued negotiations on F-35s, which are expected to conclude positively.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss security guarantees and sanctions against Russia. The head of state emphasized his readiness to meet with Putin and called for joint decisions on shooting down drones.

Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi, emphasizing the importance of the session for Ukraine as a founding country of the UN.

Yermak discussed security guarantees with Rubio ahead of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States20.09.25, 20:40 • 1652 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
António Guterres
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Syria
New York City
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine