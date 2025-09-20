White House plans bilateral talks between Trump and Syrian President al-Sharaa and Zelensky - WSJ

Washington plans bilateral talks between White House chief Donald Trump and transitional Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Wall Street Journal.

Details

"The White House is working to schedule bilateral talks between Trump and world leaders such as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the report says.

It is indicated that, in addition, the American president may meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the first time in his second term as head of the White House. The dates of possible meetings are not yet announced.

Earlier, Trump announced on his Truth Social page that he would host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Washington on September 25. According to him, the parties are working on a multitude of trade and military agreements, including a large purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major deal on F-16 fighters, and continued negotiations on F-35s, which are expected to conclude positively.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss security guarantees and sanctions against Russia. The head of state emphasized his readiness to meet with Putin and called for joint decisions on shooting down drones.

Recall

Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi, emphasizing the importance of the session for Ukraine as a founding country of the UN.

Yermak discussed security guarantees with Rubio ahead of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States