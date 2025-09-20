Yermak discussed security guarantees with Rubio ahead of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the eve of an important meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in New York, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of the President's Office thanked the American side for its consistent and constructive support aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

We discussed the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the military, defense and economic spheres. Together with Marco Rubio, we noted the importance of the upcoming meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump as part of the ongoing dialogue between the two leaders aimed at achieving a just peace. - Yermak summarized.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss security guarantees and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to meet with Putin and called for joint decisions on shooting down drones.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy, emphasizing the importance of the session for Ukraine as a founding country of the UN.