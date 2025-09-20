Yermak discussed security guarantees with Rubio ahead of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 17277 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 20613 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 30219 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 49384 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 51401 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50315 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 43301 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 53031 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67063 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Feds use tear gas and pepper balls to disperse Chicago protest
September 20, 07:46 AM
Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outages
September 20, 07:53 AM
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations
September 20, 08:02 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shown
September 20, 08:13 AM
Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30
September 20, 09:42 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 08:41 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 20, 04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67063 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 55136 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
China
India
State Border of Ukraine
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian

Yermak discussed security guarantees with Rubio ahead of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine and the expansion of cooperation. The conversation took place on the eve of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in New York.

Yermak discussed security guarantees with Rubio ahead of the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the eve of an important meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in New York, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of the President's Office thanked the American side for its consistent and constructive support aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

We discussed the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the military, defense and economic spheres. Together with Marco Rubio, we noted the importance of the upcoming meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump as part of the ongoing dialogue between the two leaders aimed at achieving a just peace.

- Yermak summarized.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss security guarantees and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to meet with Putin and called for joint decisions on shooting down drones.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy, emphasizing the importance of the session for Ukraine as a founding country of the UN.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine