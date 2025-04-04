Israel's Prime Minister announced the maintenance of a buffer zone in Syria until a new agreement is reached. The statement was made from Mount Hermon amid the escalation of the conflict and the build-up of military presence in the region.
Israel is investing 40 million shekels to increase the population in the occupied Golan Heights due to threats from Syria. The plan was announced after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad and the coming to power of a new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.
During a night operation, the Israeli Navy completely destroyed the Syrian navy. Israeli troops are also creating a “sterile defense zone” in southern Syria and strengthening their positions near the Golan Heights.
Russia has initiated an urgent closed meeting of the UN Security Council due to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Damascus, and Israel took control of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights.
Israeli forces took control of the buffer zone on the Golan Heights after the fall of the Assad government. Netanyahu declared the necessity of the seizure due to the withdrawal of Syrian troops.
The Israel Defense Forces has deployed forces in a buffer zone on the border with Syria due to the threat of armed men entering. The IDF emphasizes that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of Syria, but will protect the security of the Golan Heights.
The Israeli military conducted a ground operation in Syria, detaining a citizen, Ali Soleiman al-Assi. The detainee was linked to Iranian networks and had been under surveillance for months.
A nighttime Israeli strike on Damascus killed three people, including a well-known TV presenter, Safaa Ahmed. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that the attack was carried out using drones and airplanes.
A second wave of explosions occurred in Lebanon, this time at Hezbollah radio stations. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured. Israel does not comment on the accusations of involvement in the attacks.
President Zelenskyy announced the evacuation of 30 Ukrainians from dangerous areas of Lebanon. Among the evacuees are women and children who are already safe in Poland.
The DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the evacuation of 30 Ukrainians from Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation. The evacuees, including 21 women and 9 children, arrived in Poland and are receiving the necessary assistance.
The US and UK embassies are urging their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the possible deterioration of the situation. Those who stay are advised to prepare contingency plans.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.
Israel is planning a tough response to a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights. Diplomats are trying to prevent an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.
Due to the deteriorating security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon. Recommendations for Ukrainians already in the country on safe behavior and avoidance of dangerous areas have been provided.
The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers authorizes the government to decide on a response to the rocket attack on the Golan Heights. The attack killed 12 teenagers and children, and Israel and the United States blame Hezbollah.
Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman warns Lebanon of the threat of a “devastating war” after a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Golan Heights. Israel promises to respond to the killing of 11 people, including children.
European Parliament President Josep Borrell condemned the rocket attack on the Golan Heights. The attack from Lebanon killed at least 12 young people and injured nearly 20 others.
A rocket attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights kills 11 people, including children. Israel blames Hezbollah.
Iran may retaliate against Israel with missile strikes or attack Israeli embassies and military bases after a deadly attack on its diplomatic complex in Syria.
Israeli air strikes on a Hezbollah base in the Lebanese city of Baalbek wounded at least 3 people, and Hezbollah responded by firing rockets toward northern Israel.
"Hezbollah" has launched new attacks on Israeli territory. The pro-Iranian militant movement claims to have fired 60 rockets at Israeli military base in the Golan Heights.