Golan Heights

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15067 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27314 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64122 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212788 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122064 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391169 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310147 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213633 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255064 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130998 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212788 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391169 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253913 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310147 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2624 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13554 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44680 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71943 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57053 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Golan Heights

News by theme

Netanyahu says Israeli forces will remain in Syria's buffer zone until “an agreement is reached”

Israel's Prime Minister announced the maintenance of a buffer zone in Syria until a new agreement is reached. The statement was made from Mount Hermon amid the escalation of the conflict and the build-up of military presence in the region.

News of the World • December 18, 07:36 AM • 14855 views

Israel must immediately double the population in the occupied Golan Heights due to threats from Syria

Israel is investing 40 million shekels to increase the population in the occupied Golan Heights due to threats from Syria. The plan was announced after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad and the coming to power of a new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

News of the World • December 15, 11:33 PM • 17675 views

Israeli Defense Ministry claims to have destroyed Syria's fleet

During a night operation, the Israeli Navy completely destroyed the Syrian navy. Israeli troops are also creating a “sterile defense zone” in southern Syria and strengthening their positions near the Golan Heights.

News of the World • December 10, 03:53 PM • 18260 views

Russia calls an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the events in Syria

Russia has initiated an urgent closed meeting of the UN Security Council due to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Damascus, and Israel took control of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

News of the World • December 9, 06:34 AM • 18204 views

Netanyahu stated that the IDF captured the buffer zone on the Golan Heights following unrest in Syria

Israeli forces took control of the buffer zone on the Golan Heights after the fall of the Assad government. Netanyahu declared the necessity of the seizure due to the withdrawal of Syrian troops.

News of the World • December 8, 01:38 PM • 21470 views

The Israeli army is deploying forces in a buffer zone on the border with Syria

The Israel Defense Forces has deployed forces in a buffer zone on the border with Syria due to the threat of armed men entering. The IDF emphasizes that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of Syria, but will protect the security of the Golan Heights.

News of the World • December 8, 07:55 AM • 23610 views

Israel claims to have conducted a ground operation in Syria, capturing a Syrian citizen

The Israeli military conducted a ground operation in Syria, detaining a citizen, Ali Soleiman al-Assi. The detainee was linked to Iranian networks and had been under surveillance for months.

News of the World • November 3, 11:01 PM • 22512 views

Israel strikes Damascus in Syria, killing three people, including a TV presenter - CNN

A nighttime Israeli strike on Damascus killed three people, including a well-known TV presenter, Safaa Ahmed. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that the attack was carried out using drones and airplanes.

News of the World • October 1, 03:41 AM • 33349 views

Second wave of explosions in Lebanon: at least 20 dead and 450 wounded

A second wave of explosions occurred in Lebanon, this time at Hezbollah radio stations. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured. Israel does not comment on the accusations of involvement in the attacks.

News of the World • September 19, 09:42 AM • 16045 views

Zelensky on evacuation of 30 Ukrainians from Lebanon: We will continue this work

President Zelenskyy announced the evacuation of 30 Ukrainians from dangerous areas of Lebanon. Among the evacuees are women and children who are already safe in Poland.

War • August 3, 05:30 PM • 107269 views

Ukraine evacuates 30 citizens from Lebanon due to deteriorating security: what is known

The DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the evacuation of 30 Ukrainians from Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation. The evacuees, including 21 women and 9 children, arrived in Poland and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Society • August 3, 05:05 PM • 70795 views

"On any available flight": US, UK urge citizens to leave Lebanon

The US and UK embassies are urging their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the possible deterioration of the situation. Those who stay are advised to prepare contingency plans.

News of the World • August 3, 03:56 PM • 31465 views

Assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran raises fears of Gaza conflict spreading to Middle East - Reuters

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.

News of the World • July 31, 03:25 PM • 25707 views

Lebanon prepares for Israeli retaliation after strike on Golan Heights

Israel is planning a tough response to a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights. Diplomats are trying to prevent an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

News of the World • July 30, 05:48 AM • 22169 views

MFA advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Lebanon

Due to the deteriorating security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon. Recommendations for Ukrainians already in the country on safe behavior and avoidance of dangerous areas have been provided.

Society • July 29, 04:59 PM • 32730 views

Israeli Cabinet authorizes government to respond to Hezbollah rocket attack

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers authorizes the government to decide on a response to the rocket attack on the Golan Heights. The attack killed 12 teenagers and children, and Israel and the United States blame Hezbollah.

War • July 29, 01:33 AM • 112820 views

“Israel will exercise its right and respond to the massacre": Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman warns Lebanon of threat of ”devastating war”

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman warns Lebanon of the threat of a “devastating war” after a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Golan Heights. Israel promises to respond to the killing of 11 people, including children.

News of the World • July 28, 10:00 AM • 30807 views

Borrell condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights that killed 12 people

European Parliament President Josep Borrell condemned the rocket attack on the Golan Heights. The attack from Lebanon killed at least 12 young people and injured nearly 20 others.

War • July 28, 12:21 AM • 106557 views

Rocket attack on the Golan Heights: 11 dead, Israel blames Hezbollah

A rocket attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights kills 11 people, including children. Israel blames Hezbollah.

News of the World • July 27, 08:30 PM • 25237 views

Iran Threatens Israel with Retaliation for the Consulate Strike: Is a Major War Possible and Other Scenarios

Iran may retaliate against Israel with missile strikes or attack Israeli embassies and military bases after a deadly attack on its diplomatic complex in Syria.

News of the World • April 11, 02:56 PM • 22928 views

Israeli air strikes in Lebanon wound at least 3 people

Israeli air strikes on a Hezbollah base in the Lebanese city of Baalbek wounded at least 3 people, and Hezbollah responded by firing rockets toward northern Israel.

War • March 24, 04:24 AM • 56963 views

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military base in the Golan Heights with 60 rockets

"Hezbollah" has launched new attacks on Israeli territory. The pro-Iranian militant movement claims to have fired 60 rockets at Israeli military base in the Golan Heights.

News of the World • February 26, 05:04 PM • 30299 views