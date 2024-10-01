Israel strikes Damascus in Syria, killing three people, including a TV presenter - CNN

On the night of October 1, an Israeli strike on Damascus in Syria killed three people, including a TV presenter. This was reported by CNN, UNN writes with reference to Syrian state media.

Details

Famous Syrian TV presenter Safaa Ahmed was killed along with two other people during a nighttime Israeli strike on Damascus, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The General Directorate of Radio and Television announces the death of TV presenter Safaa Ahmed as a martyr after the treacherous Israeli aggression on the capital Damascus, - the statement said.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said that the Israeli military attacked Damascus with drones and planes around 2 a.m. local time from "the direction of the occupied Golan Heights.

"Our air defense systems countered the aggressor's missiles and drones and shot down most of them," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike killed three civilians and wounded nine others.

It is noted that videos posted on social media with geo-referencing show that the explosion occurred near the building of a Syrian telecommunications operator, west of the city's military airport. Additional geo-referenced videos from CNN show a car engulfed in flames after the explosion.

It is unclear whether this is the place where Ahmed or other people were killed, and SANA has not reported the location of their deaths.

When asked about these reports, the Israeli military responded: "We do not comment on reports in foreign media.

