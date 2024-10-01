ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104330 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168345 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143549 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139204 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112093 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173273 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Israel strikes Damascus in Syria, killing three people, including a TV presenter - CNN

Israel strikes Damascus in Syria, killing three people, including a TV presenter - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33319 views

A nighttime Israeli strike on Damascus killed three people, including a well-known TV presenter, Safaa Ahmed. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that the attack was carried out using drones and airplanes.

On the night of October 1, an Israeli strike on Damascus in Syria killed three people, including a TV presenter. This was reported by CNN, UNN writes with reference to Syrian state media.

Details

Famous Syrian TV presenter Safaa Ahmed was killed along with two other people during a nighttime Israeli strike on Damascus, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The General Directorate of Radio and Television announces the death of TV presenter Safaa Ahmed as a martyr after the treacherous Israeli aggression on the capital Damascus,

- the statement said.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said that the Israeli military attacked Damascus with drones and planes around 2 a.m. local time from "the direction of the occupied Golan Heights.

"Our air defense systems countered the aggressor's missiles and drones and shot down most of them," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike killed three civilians and wounded nine others.

It is noted that videos posted on social media with geo-referencing show that the explosion occurred near the building of a Syrian telecommunications operator, west of the city's military airport. Additional geo-referenced videos from CNN show a car engulfed in flames after the explosion.

It is unclear whether this is the place where Ahmed or other people were killed, and SANA has not reported the location of their deaths.

When asked about these reports, the Israeli military responded: "We do not comment on reports in foreign media.

Israel launches ground operation in southern Lebanon01.10.24, 02:45 • 17955 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
