In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military base in the Golan Heights with 60 rockets

Kyiv • UNN

 30299 views

"Hezbollah" has launched new attacks on Israeli territory. The pro-Iranian militant movement claims to have fired 60 rockets at Israeli military base in the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military base in the Golan Heights with 60 rockets

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon claims to have fired 60 missiles at an Israeli military base, a missile attack that was said to be in retaliation for Israeli attacks on eastern Lebanon. This was reported by Le Figaro , UNN reported.

Details

In a statement, the Lebanese group Hezbollah claims to have "fired 60 Katyusha missiles at the Nafah base" in "response" to Israeli strikes on Monday on the outskirts of Baalbek in the eastern Bekaa plain, which killed two pro-Iranian militants.

AddendumAddendum

The Israeli army said it had attacked targets in eastern Lebanon for the first time since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it was "retaliation for the firing of a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli drone earlier in the day." Earlier, Hezbollah militants announced that they had shot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon.

Recall

The Israeli military launched a rocket attack on Lebanon, killing 12 people, including 6 children and 4 Hezbollah members. The Israeli Defense Forces claim that it was a retaliatory strike against a rocket attack from Lebanonthat killed an Israeli soldier.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh resigned, citing recent developments in the region, including the war in Gaza.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Golan Heights
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gaza Strip
