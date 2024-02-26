Hezbollah attacks Israeli military base in the Golan Heights with 60 rockets

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon claims to have fired 60 missiles at an Israeli military base, a missile attack that was said to be in retaliation for Israeli attacks on eastern Lebanon. This was reported by Le Figaro , UNN reported.

In a statement, the Lebanese group Hezbollah claims to have "fired 60 Katyusha missiles at the Nafah base" in "response" to Israeli strikes on Monday on the outskirts of Baalbek in the eastern Bekaa plain, which killed two pro-Iranian militants.

The Israeli army said it had attacked targets in eastern Lebanon for the first time since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it was "retaliation for the firing of a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli drone earlier in the day." Earlier, Hezbollah militants announced that they had shot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military launched a rocket attack on Lebanon, killing 12 people, including 6 children and 4 Hezbollah members. The Israeli Defense Forces claim that it was a retaliatory strike against a rocket attack from Lebanonthat killed an Israeli soldier.

