Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to get out of the war, it is a big problem for him. He stated this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.

He would like to get out of this war, it is a big problem for him (Putin - ed.). He called the other day and asked if he could help with Iran. I said: no, you can help me with Russia... I think he is such a person... I think he got confused... - Trump said.

The US President said that he has already settled four conflicts.

He (Putin - ed.) is very close to Iran, he would like to help, and I told him: no, you better help to resolve things with you, Russia - Trump said.

Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.