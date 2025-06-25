Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin seeks to end the war and had asked for help regarding Iran. Instead, Trump offered him to settle relations with Russia.
US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to get out of the war, it is a big problem for him. He stated this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.
He would like to get out of this war, it is a big problem for him (Putin - ed.). He called the other day and asked if he could help with Iran. I said: no, you can help me with Russia... I think he is such a person... I think he got confused...
The US President said that he has already settled four conflicts.
He (Putin - ed.) is very close to Iran, he would like to help, and I told him: no, you better help to resolve things with you, Russia
Addition
Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.