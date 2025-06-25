Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste
Kyiv • UNN
UNN has collected five recipes for tasty and healthy food in the summer heat. They will help the body to better tolerate high temperatures.
Although the first month of summer remains quite cool, there are already hot days. And ahead are July and August, which may shock us with truly hot weather. And in that case, it is very important to eat properly and healthily so that the body passes this test. UNN has collected for you five recipes that will help you survive the summer heat deliciously and with benefit for the body.
Chicken fillet with rhubarb and orange sauce
Ingredients
- chicken fillet — 2 pcs;
- rhubarb — 2 stalks;
- orange — 1 pc;
- honey — 1 tbsp;
- mustard — 1 tsp;
- olive oil — 1 tbsp;
- salt, pepper — to taste;
Preparation
- Chicken fillet should be fried in a pan until golden brown.
- In a saucepan, simmer rhubarb with orange juice, honey and mustard until a sauce is formed.
- Serve the fillet with warm sauce, garnish with young potatoes.
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days23.06.25, 22:05 • 124596 views
Pasta with zucchini, lemon and soft cheese
Ingredients
- spaghetti or tagliatelle — 200 g;
- zucchini — 1 medium;
- lemon — 1 pc;
- soft cheese (ricotta, cream cheese) — 100 g;
- garlic — 1 clove;
- olive oil — 2 tbsp;
- salt, pepper — to taste.
Preparation
- Boil the pasta to the state of al dente, that is, when it is already ready, but somewhat firm, not boiled.
- Fry garlic and grated zucchini in a pan.
- Add pasta, lemon zest, juice, cheese and mix.
Tomatoes stuffed with cheese
Ingredients
- 5 tomatoes;
- 200 g of cottage cheese;
- 1 clove of garlic;
- 2 sprigs of dill;
- salt;
- a couple of drops of lemon juice.
Preparation
- Tomatoes should be cut in half and cleaned of their cores so that they are empty inside. These halves should be turned over so that the juice flows out.
- Finely chop the clove of garlic and finely chop the dill. Grind the dill with salt, then add the garlic and grind again.
- Season with a little lemon juice and mix it all with cheese. Stuff the tomatoes with cheese mass. You can sprinkle them with dill on top for decoration.
Chocolate Éclair Day: 5 Best Recipes to Make Today22.06.25, 16:05 • 3220 views
Georgian salad with nuts
Ingredients
- 3–4 ripe tomatoes;
- 1–2 fresh cucumbers;
- 1 small red onion;
- bunch of fresh cilantro;
- 50 g of walnuts;
- 1–2 cloves of garlic;
- salt, pepper, vinegar or lemon juice, oil.
Preparation
- Cut cucumbers and tomatoes into large cubes or slices. Cut the onion into thin half rings, coarsely chop the cilantro.
- Walnuts should be crushed with a blender or in a mortar together with garlic, adding a little water or vinegar for a softer consistency.
- Mix all ingredients, add salt, pepper, vinegar or lemon juice, season with oil.
Tart with cherries and almond cream
Ingredients
For the dough
- flour — 200 g;
- butter — 100 g;
- egg — 1 pc;
- sugar — 50 g.
For the filling
- pitted cherries — 300 g;
- almond flour — 100 g;
- egg — 1 pc;
- butter — 50 g;
- sugar — 50 g.
Method of preparation
- Mix the ingredients for the dough, knead, cool, put in a mold;
- Prepare the filling: beat butter, egg, sugar and almond flour;
- Put the cream in the dough, cherries on top. Bake for 35–40 minutes at 180°C.
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home20.06.25, 14:55 • 243708 views