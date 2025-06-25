Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste

$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6762 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19812 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25963 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23459 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49282 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88776 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92653 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110980 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120523 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14872 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89766 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132532 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 136154 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175244 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31076 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39421 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52896 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127539 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204545 views
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13411 views

UNN has collected five recipes for tasty and healthy food in the summer heat. They will help the body to better tolerate high temperatures.

Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste

Although the first month of summer remains quite cool, there are already hot days. And ahead are July and August, which may shock us with truly hot weather. And in that case, it is very important to eat properly and healthily so that the body passes this test. UNN has collected for you five recipes that will help you survive the summer heat deliciously and with benefit for the body.  

Chicken fillet with rhubarb and orange sauce

Ingredients

  • chicken fillet — 2 pcs;
    • rhubarb — 2 stalks;
      • orange — 1 pc;
        • honey — 1 tbsp;
          • mustard — 1 tsp;
            • olive oil — 1 tbsp;
              • salt, pepper — to taste;

                Preparation

                1. Chicken fillet should be fried in a pan until golden brown.
                  1. In a saucepan, simmer rhubarb with orange juice, honey and mustard until a sauce is formed.
                    1. Serve the fillet with warm sauce, garnish with young potatoes.

                      Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days23.06.25, 22:05 • 124596 views

                      Pasta with zucchini, lemon and soft cheese

                      Ingredients

                      • spaghetti or tagliatelle — 200 g;
                        • zucchini — 1 medium;
                          • lemon — 1 pc;
                            • soft cheese (ricotta, cream cheese) — 100 g;
                              • garlic — 1 clove;
                                • olive oil — 2 tbsp;
                                  • salt, pepper — to taste.

                                    Preparation

                                    1. Boil the pasta to the state of al dente, that is, when it is already ready, but somewhat firm, not boiled.
                                      1. Fry garlic and grated zucchini in a pan.
                                        1. Add pasta, lemon zest, juice, cheese and mix.

                                          Tomatoes stuffed with cheese

                                          Ingredients

                                          • 5 tomatoes;
                                            • 200 g of cottage cheese;
                                              • 1 clove of garlic;
                                                • 2 sprigs of dill;
                                                  • salt;
                                                    • a couple of drops of lemon juice.

                                                      Preparation

                                                      1. Tomatoes should be cut in half and cleaned of their cores so that they are empty inside. These halves should be turned over so that the juice flows out.
                                                        1. Finely chop the clove of garlic and finely chop the dill. Grind the dill with salt, then add the garlic and grind again.
                                                          1. Season with a little lemon juice and mix it all with cheese. Stuff the tomatoes with cheese mass. You can sprinkle them with dill on top for decoration.

                                                            Chocolate Éclair Day: 5 Best Recipes to Make Today22.06.25, 16:05 • 3220 views

                                                            Georgian salad with nuts

                                                             Ingredients

                                                            • 3–4 ripe tomatoes;
                                                              • 1–2 fresh cucumbers;
                                                                • 1 small red onion;
                                                                  • bunch of fresh cilantro;
                                                                    • 50 g of walnuts;
                                                                      • 1–2 cloves of garlic;
                                                                        • salt, pepper, vinegar or lemon juice, oil.

                                                                          Preparation

                                                                          1. Cut cucumbers and tomatoes into large cubes or slices. Cut the onion into thin half rings, coarsely chop the cilantro.
                                                                            1. Walnuts should be crushed with a blender or in a mortar together with garlic, adding a little water or vinegar for a softer consistency.
                                                                              1. Mix all ingredients, add salt, pepper, vinegar or lemon juice, season with oil.

                                                                                Tart with cherries and almond cream

                                                                                Ingredients

                                                                                For the dough

                                                                                • flour — 200 g;
                                                                                  • butter — 100 g;
                                                                                    • egg — 1 pc;
                                                                                      • sugar — 50 g.

                                                                                        For the filling

                                                                                        • pitted cherries — 300 g;
                                                                                          • almond flour — 100 g;
                                                                                            • egg — 1 pc;
                                                                                              • butter — 50 g;
                                                                                                • sugar — 50 g.

                                                                                                  Method of preparation

                                                                                                  1. Mix the ingredients for the dough, knead, cool, put in a mold;
                                                                                                    1. Prepare the filling: beat butter, egg, sugar and almond flour;
                                                                                                      1. Put the cream in the dough, cherries on top. Bake for 35–40 minutes at 180°C.

                                                                                                        Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home20.06.25, 14:55 • 243708 views

                                                                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                                        Life hack
