Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste

Although the first month of summer remains quite cool, there are already hot days. And ahead are July and August, which may shock us with truly hot weather. And in that case, it is very important to eat properly and healthily so that the body passes this test. UNN has collected for you five recipes that will help you survive the summer heat deliciously and with benefit for the body.

Chicken fillet with rhubarb and orange sauce

Ingredients

chicken fillet — 2 pcs;

rhubarb — 2 stalks;

orange — 1 pc;

honey — 1 tbsp;

mustard — 1 tsp;

olive oil — 1 tbsp;

salt, pepper — to taste;

Preparation

Chicken fillet should be fried in a pan until golden brown. In a saucepan, simmer rhubarb with orange juice, honey and mustard until a sauce is formed. Serve the fillet with warm sauce, garnish with young potatoes.

Pasta with zucchini, lemon and soft cheese

Ingredients

spaghetti or tagliatelle — 200 g;

zucchini — 1 medium;

lemon — 1 pc;

soft cheese (ricotta, cream cheese) — 100 g;

garlic — 1 clove;

olive oil — 2 tbsp;

salt, pepper — to taste.

Preparation

Boil the pasta to the state of al dente, that is, when it is already ready, but somewhat firm, not boiled. Fry garlic and grated zucchini in a pan. Add pasta, lemon zest, juice, cheese and mix.

Tomatoes stuffed with cheese

Ingredients

5 tomatoes;

200 g of cottage cheese;

1 clove of garlic;

2 sprigs of dill;

salt;

a couple of drops of lemon juice.

Preparation

Tomatoes should be cut in half and cleaned of their cores so that they are empty inside. These halves should be turned over so that the juice flows out. Finely chop the clove of garlic and finely chop the dill. Grind the dill with salt, then add the garlic and grind again. Season with a little lemon juice and mix it all with cheese. Stuff the tomatoes with cheese mass. You can sprinkle them with dill on top for decoration.

Georgian salad with nuts

Ingredients

3–4 ripe tomatoes;

1–2 fresh cucumbers;

1 small red onion;

bunch of fresh cilantro;

50 g of walnuts;

1–2 cloves of garlic;

salt, pepper, vinegar or lemon juice, oil.

Preparation

Cut cucumbers and tomatoes into large cubes or slices. Cut the onion into thin half rings, coarsely chop the cilantro. Walnuts should be crushed with a blender or in a mortar together with garlic, adding a little water or vinegar for a softer consistency. Mix all ingredients, add salt, pepper, vinegar or lemon juice, season with oil.

Tart with cherries and almond cream

Ingredients

For the dough

flour — 200 g;

butter — 100 g;

egg — 1 pc;

sugar — 50 g.

For the filling

pitted cherries — 300 g;

almond flour — 100 g;

egg — 1 pc;

butter — 50 g;

sugar — 50 g.

Method of preparation

Mix the ingredients for the dough, knead, cool, put in a mold; Prepare the filling: beat butter, egg, sugar and almond flour; Put the cream in the dough, cherries on top. Bake for 35–40 minutes at 180°C.

