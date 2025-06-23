Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 8774 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 41400 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 75024 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112519 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 65218 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 125426 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 64513 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 106428 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67136 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 70983 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 61799 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 11330 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87058 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38330 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 41403 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87314 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112519 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 125427 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 359169 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38539 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 127148 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 251503 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 122895 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 122512 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

This selection of recipes from UNN offers light and delicious cold soups. It includes options such as Spanish gazpacho, cucumber and yogurt soup, green pea and mint soup, avocado and cucumber soup, and classic okroshka.

Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days

Cold soups are a great choice to refresh yourself on a hot day and get a portion of vitamins. UNN offers a selection of simple and delicious recipes that are easy to prepare at home - from classic Spanish gazpacho to creamy avocado and cucumber soup.

Spanish Gazpacho

Ingredients:

  • tomatoes - 6 medium sized;
    • cucumber - 1 large;
      • bell pepper (red or green) - 1 pc;
        • onion - 1/2 pc;
          • garlic - 1 clove;
            • olive oil - 4 tbsp;
              • wine vinegar - 2 tbsp;
                • salt, pepper - to taste;
                  • water (if needed) - 100 ml;
                    • fresh basil or parsley for serving.

                      Preparation:

                      • peel and chop tomatoes, cucumber, pepper, and onion into large pieces;
                        • place vegetables in a blender with garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper;
                          • blend until smooth, add water to achieve desired consistency;
                            • strain the soup through a sieve to remove skin and seeds (optional);
                              • refrigerate for at least 2 hours;
                                • serve with fresh herbs and croutons.

                                  Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days23.05.25, 15:46 • 3086 views

                                  Cold cucumber soup with yogurt

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • cucumbers - 3 medium;
                                    • natural yogurt (unsweetened) - 400 ml;
                                      • garlic - 1 clove;
                                        • dill or mint - 1 bunch;
                                          • lemon juice - 1 tbsp;
                                            • salt, pepper - to taste.

                                              Preparation:

                                              • wash cucumbers, peel (optional) and cut into pieces;
                                                • in a blender, combine cucumbers, yogurt, garlic, herbs, lemon juice, salt and pepper;
                                                  • blend until smooth;
                                                    • refrigerate for 1-2 hours;
                                                      • serve chilled, finely chopped herbs can be added on top.

                                                        Cold green pea soup with mint

                                                        Ingredients:

                                                        • green peas (fresh or frozen) - 300 g;
                                                          • water or vegetable broth - 500 ml;
                                                            • fresh mint - 1 bunch;
                                                              • cream (10-20%) - 100 ml;
                                                                • salt, pepper - to taste.

                                                                  Preparation:

                                                                  • if peas are frozen - defrost, fresh - shell;
                                                                    • boil peas in water or broth until tender (about 5-7 minutes);
                                                                      • drain part of the liquid (leave about 200 ml);
                                                                        • put peas in a blender, add mint, cream, salt and pepper;
                                                                          • blend until a smooth, creamy consistency;
                                                                            • chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour;
                                                                              • serve with mint leaves.

                                                                                Delicious, Quick and Easy: What to Make with Couscous29.05.25, 15:07 • 3640 views

                                                                                Cold avocado and cucumber soup

                                                                                Ingredients:

                                                                                • avocado - 1 large;
                                                                                  • cucumber - 1 medium;
                                                                                    • lemon juice - 1 tbsp;
                                                                                      • garlic - 1 clove;
                                                                                        • olive oil - 2 tbsp;
                                                                                          • salt, pepper - to taste;
                                                                                            • greens (parsley, cilantro) - for serving;
                                                                                              • water or vegetable broth - 100 ml (if needed).

                                                                                                Preparation:

                                                                                                • cut the avocado in half, remove the flesh. Cut the cucumber into pieces;
                                                                                                  • place avocado, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil in a blender;
                                                                                                    • add salt, pepper and blend until creamy. If the soup is too thick, add a little water or broth;
                                                                                                      • chill for at least an hour;
                                                                                                        • serve with finely chopped greens.

                                                                                                          Okroshka classic

                                                                                                          Ingredients:

                                                                                                          • potatoes - 3 medium;
                                                                                                            • boiled sausage or boiled chicken fillet - 300 g;
                                                                                                              • fresh cucumbers - 2 pieces;
                                                                                                                • green onions - 1 bunch;
                                                                                                                  • dill - 1 bunch;
                                                                                                                    • boiled eggs - 3 pieces;
                                                                                                                      • radishes - 4-5 pieces (optional);
                                                                                                                        • kefir or kvass - 1 liter;
                                                                                                                          • salt, pepper - to taste;
                                                                                                                            • lemon juice or vinegar - optional (for acidity).

                                                                                                                              Preparation:

                                                                                                                              • boil potatoes in their skins until tender, cool and peel, then cut into small cubes;
                                                                                                                                • also boil eggs, peel and finely chop;
                                                                                                                                  • cut cucumbers, radishes, sausage (or chicken), herbs and green onions into small cubes;
                                                                                                                                    • in a large bowl, mix all chopped ingredients: potatoes, eggs, cucumbers, sausage, radishes, herbs and onions;
                                                                                                                                      • salt and pepper to taste, add lemon juice or vinegar if you like a slightly sour taste;
                                                                                                                                        • pour in kefir (kvass) and add water or broth so that the okroshka is of a comfortable consistency for you - usually about 1 liter of liquid is needed;
                                                                                                                                          • mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, so that the soup cools and infuses;
                                                                                                                                            • serve okroshka cold, you can add a spoonful of sour cream when serving.

                                                                                                                                              Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu16.06.25, 12:40 • 432739 views

                                                                                                                                              Alona Utkina

                                                                                                                                              Alona Utkina

                                                                                                                                              Life hackCulinary
                                                                                                                                              Spain
                                                                                                                                              Tesla
                                                                                                                                              $
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              .
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              S&P 500
                                                                                                                                              $
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              ,
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              Brent Oil
                                                                                                                                              $
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              .
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              Gold
                                                                                                                                              $
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              ,
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              Gas TTF
                                                                                                                                              $
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              .
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              0
                                                                                                                                              1
                                                                                                                                              2
                                                                                                                                              3
                                                                                                                                              4
                                                                                                                                              5
                                                                                                                                              6
                                                                                                                                              7
                                                                                                                                              8
                                                                                                                                              9