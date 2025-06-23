Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days
Kyiv • UNN
This selection of recipes from UNN offers light and delicious cold soups. It includes options such as Spanish gazpacho, cucumber and yogurt soup, green pea and mint soup, avocado and cucumber soup, and classic okroshka.
Cold soups are a great choice to refresh yourself on a hot day and get a portion of vitamins. UNN offers a selection of simple and delicious recipes that are easy to prepare at home - from classic Spanish gazpacho to creamy avocado and cucumber soup.
Spanish Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- tomatoes - 6 medium sized;
- cucumber - 1 large;
- bell pepper (red or green) - 1 pc;
- onion - 1/2 pc;
- garlic - 1 clove;
- olive oil - 4 tbsp;
- wine vinegar - 2 tbsp;
- salt, pepper - to taste;
- water (if needed) - 100 ml;
- fresh basil or parsley for serving.
Preparation:
- peel and chop tomatoes, cucumber, pepper, and onion into large pieces;
- place vegetables in a blender with garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper;
- blend until smooth, add water to achieve desired consistency;
- strain the soup through a sieve to remove skin and seeds (optional);
- refrigerate for at least 2 hours;
- serve with fresh herbs and croutons.
Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days23.05.25, 15:46 • 3086 views
Cold cucumber soup with yogurt
Ingredients:
- cucumbers - 3 medium;
- natural yogurt (unsweetened) - 400 ml;
- garlic - 1 clove;
- dill or mint - 1 bunch;
- lemon juice - 1 tbsp;
- salt, pepper - to taste.
Preparation:
- wash cucumbers, peel (optional) and cut into pieces;
- in a blender, combine cucumbers, yogurt, garlic, herbs, lemon juice, salt and pepper;
- blend until smooth;
- refrigerate for 1-2 hours;
- serve chilled, finely chopped herbs can be added on top.
Cold green pea soup with mint
Ingredients:
- green peas (fresh or frozen) - 300 g;
- water or vegetable broth - 500 ml;
- fresh mint - 1 bunch;
- cream (10-20%) - 100 ml;
- salt, pepper - to taste.
Preparation:
- if peas are frozen - defrost, fresh - shell;
- boil peas in water or broth until tender (about 5-7 minutes);
- drain part of the liquid (leave about 200 ml);
- put peas in a blender, add mint, cream, salt and pepper;
- blend until a smooth, creamy consistency;
- chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour;
- serve with mint leaves.
Delicious, Quick and Easy: What to Make with Couscous29.05.25, 15:07 • 3640 views
Cold avocado and cucumber soup
Ingredients:
- avocado - 1 large;
- cucumber - 1 medium;
- lemon juice - 1 tbsp;
- garlic - 1 clove;
- olive oil - 2 tbsp;
- salt, pepper - to taste;
- greens (parsley, cilantro) - for serving;
- water or vegetable broth - 100 ml (if needed).
Preparation:
- cut the avocado in half, remove the flesh. Cut the cucumber into pieces;
- place avocado, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil in a blender;
- add salt, pepper and blend until creamy. If the soup is too thick, add a little water or broth;
- chill for at least an hour;
- serve with finely chopped greens.
Okroshka classic
Ingredients:
- potatoes - 3 medium;
- boiled sausage or boiled chicken fillet - 300 g;
- fresh cucumbers - 2 pieces;
- green onions - 1 bunch;
- dill - 1 bunch;
- boiled eggs - 3 pieces;
- radishes - 4-5 pieces (optional);
- kefir or kvass - 1 liter;
- salt, pepper - to taste;
- lemon juice or vinegar - optional (for acidity).
Preparation:
- boil potatoes in their skins until tender, cool and peel, then cut into small cubes;
- also boil eggs, peel and finely chop;
- cut cucumbers, radishes, sausage (or chicken), herbs and green onions into small cubes;
- in a large bowl, mix all chopped ingredients: potatoes, eggs, cucumbers, sausage, radishes, herbs and onions;
- salt and pepper to taste, add lemon juice or vinegar if you like a slightly sour taste;
- pour in kefir (kvass) and add water or broth so that the okroshka is of a comfortable consistency for you - usually about 1 liter of liquid is needed;
- mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, so that the soup cools and infuses;
- serve okroshka cold, you can add a spoonful of sour cream when serving.
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu16.06.25, 12:40 • 432739 views