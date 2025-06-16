$41.450.04
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
45%
748mm
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8770 views

Discover a selection of five simple but exquisite summer salads. Recipes with peas, beets, watermelon, bacon, and strawberries.

Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu

Summer can be a great opportunity to discover new interesting recipes that will allow you to experience this hot season deliciously and for the benefit of your health. UNN has prepared a selection of simple but exquisite summer salads that you can enjoy alone or treat your guests.

Salad with young peas

Ingredients:

•         15–20 radishes;

•         3 cucumbers;

•         3 sprigs of dill and parsley each;

•         4 tbsp. l. fresh peeled green peas;

•         2 tbsp. l. vegetable oil;

•         Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

1. Cut the radishes into quarters and the cucumbers into half rings. Chop dill and parsley.

2. Mix the vegetables in a salad bowl, then add the green peas. Season with oil, salt and pepper to taste.

What pancakes to cook: top 5 delicious recipes 05.06.25, 15:17 • 3622 views

Beetroot salad with walnuts

Ingredients:

•         2 boiled beets;

•         2–3 cloves of garlic;

•         100 g of walnuts;

•         75 g of prunes;

•         2 tbsp. l. mayonnaise;

•         Salt.

Preparation:

1. Beets must be peeled and grated on a coarse grater, and garlic must be crushed. Finely chop the prunes.

2. Chop the nuts. They can be lightly fried in a dry pan.

3. Mix grated beets, garlic, prunes and nuts. Salt, season with mayonnaise and mix thoroughly.

Salad with watermelon and arugula

Ingredients:

•         300 g of watermelon pulp;

•         ½ bunch of arugula;

•         2 cucumbers;

•         10 cherry tomatoes;

•         ½ can of black pitted olives;

•         ½ red onion;

•         100 g of feta cheese;

•         2 tbsp. l. olive oil;

•         Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

1.        Watermelon should be cut into triangles. Cut cucumbers and onions into half rings. Cut cherry tomatoes and olives in half. Cut the cheese into cubes.

2.        Mix all ingredients and add arugula. Salt, pepper, season with olive oil.

Doughnut Day: five recipes for every taste06.06.25, 16:45 • 2820 views

Salad with bacon

Ingredients:

•         romaine lettuce 3 pcs.;

•         lemon 1 pc.;

•         cherry tomatoes 1 cup;

•         ready-made bacon 3/4 cup;

•         cucumbers 2 pcs.;

•         green onion;

•         ripe avocado 1 pc.;

•         boiled eggs 2 pcs.;

•         olive oil 1/3 tbsp. l;

•         feta cheese or blue cheese 1/2 cup;

•         salt;

•         black pepper.

Preparation:

1.        First you need to prepare the dressing. Grate lemon zest into a small bowl, squeeze juice from it, beat with olive oil. Then add salt and pepper.

2.        Place the torn romaine leaves in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, bacon, green onions, cucumbers, cheese there. Sprinkle with about half of the dressing and mix well.

3.        Put the avocado cut into pieces, quartered boiled egg. Put the salad on top, season with salt and pepper. After that, the finished salad should be drizzled with the remaining dressing.

Salad with strawberries, tomatoes and cheese

Ingredients:

•         tomatoes - 2 pcs.;

•         strawberries - 200 g;

•         arugula - 1 package;

•         halloumi cheese - 250 g;

•         olive oil - 4 tbsp. l.;

•         lemon juice - 1 tsp;

•         balsamic sauce - 1 tsp;

•         salt – to taste.

Preparation

1.        Wash the berries and herbs, then dry on paper towels. Cut the tomatoes into rings or small quarters, and the halloumi cheese and strawberries into slices.

2.        Fry the cheese until golden brown in a pan or grill. To prepare the dressing, mix olive oil and lemon juice.

3.        Place the arugula in a large bowl and drizzle with dressing. Top with strawberries, tomatoes and cheese slices. Season the salad with balsamic sauce and add salt to taste. 

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home30.05.25, 15:39 • 158677 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackPublicationsCulinary
