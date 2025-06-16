Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu

Summer can be a great opportunity to discover new interesting recipes that will allow you to experience this hot season deliciously and for the benefit of your health. UNN has prepared a selection of simple but exquisite summer salads that you can enjoy alone or treat your guests.

Salad with young peas

Ingredients:

• 15–20 radishes;

• 3 cucumbers;

• 3 sprigs of dill and parsley each;

• 4 tbsp. l. fresh peeled green peas;

• 2 tbsp. l. vegetable oil;

• Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

1. Cut the radishes into quarters and the cucumbers into half rings. Chop dill and parsley.

2. Mix the vegetables in a salad bowl, then add the green peas. Season with oil, salt and pepper to taste.

What pancakes to cook: top 5 delicious recipes

Beetroot salad with walnuts

Ingredients:

• 2 boiled beets;

• 2–3 cloves of garlic;

• 100 g of walnuts;

• 75 g of prunes;

• 2 tbsp. l. mayonnaise;

• Salt.

Preparation:

1. Beets must be peeled and grated on a coarse grater, and garlic must be crushed. Finely chop the prunes.

2. Chop the nuts. They can be lightly fried in a dry pan.

3. Mix grated beets, garlic, prunes and nuts. Salt, season with mayonnaise and mix thoroughly.

Salad with watermelon and arugula

Ingredients:

• 300 g of watermelon pulp;

• ½ bunch of arugula;

• 2 cucumbers;

• 10 cherry tomatoes;

• ½ can of black pitted olives;

• ½ red onion;

• 100 g of feta cheese;

• 2 tbsp. l. olive oil;

• Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

1. Watermelon should be cut into triangles. Cut cucumbers and onions into half rings. Cut cherry tomatoes and olives in half. Cut the cheese into cubes.

2. Mix all ingredients and add arugula. Salt, pepper, season with olive oil.

Doughnut Day: five recipes for every taste

Salad with bacon

Ingredients:

• romaine lettuce 3 pcs.;

• lemon 1 pc.;

• cherry tomatoes 1 cup;

• ready-made bacon 3/4 cup;

• cucumbers 2 pcs.;

• green onion;

• ripe avocado 1 pc.;

• boiled eggs 2 pcs.;

• olive oil 1/3 tbsp. l;

• feta cheese or blue cheese 1/2 cup;

• salt;

• black pepper.

Preparation:

1. First you need to prepare the dressing. Grate lemon zest into a small bowl, squeeze juice from it, beat with olive oil. Then add salt and pepper.

2. Place the torn romaine leaves in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, bacon, green onions, cucumbers, cheese there. Sprinkle with about half of the dressing and mix well.

3. Put the avocado cut into pieces, quartered boiled egg. Put the salad on top, season with salt and pepper. After that, the finished salad should be drizzled with the remaining dressing.

Salad with strawberries, tomatoes and cheese

Ingredients:

• tomatoes - 2 pcs.;

• strawberries - 200 g;

• arugula - 1 package;

• halloumi cheese - 250 g;

• olive oil - 4 tbsp. l.;

• lemon juice - 1 tsp;

• balsamic sauce - 1 tsp;

• salt – to taste.

Preparation

1. Wash the berries and herbs, then dry on paper towels. Cut the tomatoes into rings or small quarters, and the halloumi cheese and strawberries into slices.

2. Fry the cheese until golden brown in a pan or grill. To prepare the dressing, mix olive oil and lemon juice.

3. Place the arugula in a large bowl and drizzle with dressing. Top with strawberries, tomatoes and cheese slices. Season the salad with balsamic sauce and add salt to taste.

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home