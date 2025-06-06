Doughnut Day: five recipes for every taste

On June 6, many countries celebrate National Donut Day. This holiday originates from the USA, where it is called National Doughnut Day. UNN has prepared a selection of delicious recipes for every taste.

Top 5 recipes for every taste and filling.

Recipe for cottage cheese donuts

Ingredients

250 g of cottage cheese, 2 eggs; 60-80 g of sugar; a pinch of salt; ½ teaspoon of soda; 250 g of sour cream; 300-350 g of flour, vegetable oil - for frying; powdered sugar - for sprinkling.

Preparation

Beat eggs, sugar, salt and soda. Add sour cream and beat again. Pour in half of the flour and mix until smooth. Add cottage cheese, mix and add flour in parts, stirring after each addition. Form not too thick sausages from the dough and cut them into several long pieces. Roll each piece into a thin tourniquet, roll it into a circle and fasten the edges. Fry donuts in preheated oil and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Classic yeast donuts (with or without filling)

Ingredients

flour - 500 g, milk - 250 ml (warm), sugar - 80 g, eggs - 2 pcs., dry yeast - 7 g (or 25 g fresh), butter - 50 g (melted), salt - 0.5 tsp, oil - for frying. For the filling, you can use: jam, cream, jam, jam or chocolate.

Preparation

Dissolve the yeast in warm milk with a spoonful of sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes. Mix eggs, sugar, salt, add yeast, then butter and flour. Knead a soft dough. Cover and leave in a warm place for 1-1.5 hours. Roll out the dough, cut out circles. If desired, put the filling inside. Let it rise for 20 minutes, then fry in a large amount of oil until golden brown. Place on a napkin, sprinkle with powder.

Donuts on kefir

Ingredients

250 ml of kefir; 1 egg; a pinch of salt; 80 g of sugar; ½ teaspoon of soda; 3 tbsp. l. vegetable oil + for frying; 600-700 g of flour.

Preparation

Mix kefir, egg, salt and sugar. Add soda, butter and mix again. Pour in flour in parts, stirring thoroughly after each addition. Form balls from the dough and fry in preheated oil.

Donuts in the oven (for those who don't want to fry in oil)

Ingredients

flour (whole grain) - 180 g, sugar - 70 g, chocolate (bitter) - 50 g, milk (vegetable) - 200 ml, oil (olive or coconut) - 50 ml, baking powder - 5 g, vanilla - a pinch.

Preparation

Mix flour, sugar and baking powder in a deep bowl. Separately mix vegetable milk, butter and vanilla. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry one and mix well. The dough should be a little liquid. Pour the dough into a pastry bag and use it to evenly fill the donut molds with dough. Bake donuts for 15-20 minutes at a temperature of 180 degrees. For the glaze, melt 50 grams of dark chocolate. Cool the finished donuts and carefully dip them in the glaze. Put in the refrigerator for a few minutes to allow the glaze to harden.

Choux donuts (without yeast, quick)

Ingredients

water - 250 ml, butter - 100 g, flour - 150 g, eggs - 4 pcs., sugar - 2-3 tbsp. l, salt - a pinch, oil - for frying.

Preparation

Boil water with butter and salt, add flour - brew the dough. Cool and stir in the eggs one at a time. Use a spoon or pastry bag to put in hot oil. Fry until golden brown. Dry, sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Fillings

As for donut fillings, there are also many of them. UNN offers a selection of classic and unusual ones:

sweet fillings : custard, jam or jam, condensed milk, chocolate, cream cheese with powder, fruit puree or jam;

: custard, jam or jam, condensed milk, chocolate, cream cheese with powder, fruit puree or jam; unusual fillings: pistachio cream, salted caramel with nut crumbs, raspberries with white chocolate, crushed cookies or cream cheese bars. Unsweetened fillings: cream cheese + salmon, cheese with herbs, guacamole or hummus.

