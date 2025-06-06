Doughnut Day: five recipes for every taste
Kyiv • UNN
On June 6, many countries celebrate National Donut Day. This holiday originates from the USA, where it is called National Doughnut Day. UNN has prepared a selection of delicious recipes for every taste.
Top 5 recipes for every taste and filling.
Recipe for cottage cheese donuts
Ingredients
250 g of cottage cheese, 2 eggs; 60-80 g of sugar; a pinch of salt; ½ teaspoon of soda; 250 g of sour cream; 300-350 g of flour, vegetable oil - for frying; powdered sugar - for sprinkling.
Preparation
- Beat eggs, sugar, salt and soda.
- Add sour cream and beat again.
- Pour in half of the flour and mix until smooth.
- Add cottage cheese, mix and add flour in parts, stirring after each addition.
- Form not too thick sausages from the dough and cut them into several long pieces. Roll each piece into a thin tourniquet, roll it into a circle and fasten the edges.
- Fry donuts in preheated oil and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Classic yeast donuts (with or without filling)
Ingredients
flour - 500 g, milk - 250 ml (warm), sugar - 80 g, eggs - 2 pcs., dry yeast - 7 g (or 25 g fresh), butter - 50 g (melted), salt - 0.5 tsp, oil - for frying. For the filling, you can use: jam, cream, jam, jam or chocolate.
Preparation
- Dissolve the yeast in warm milk with a spoonful of sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes.
- Mix eggs, sugar, salt, add yeast, then butter and flour.
- Knead a soft dough. Cover and leave in a warm place for 1-1.5 hours.
- Roll out the dough, cut out circles. If desired, put the filling inside.
- Let it rise for 20 minutes, then fry in a large amount of oil until golden brown.
- Place on a napkin, sprinkle with powder.
Donuts on kefir
Ingredients
250 ml of kefir; 1 egg; a pinch of salt; 80 g of sugar; ½ teaspoon of soda; 3 tbsp. l. vegetable oil + for frying; 600-700 g of flour.
Preparation
- Mix kefir, egg, salt and sugar.
- Add soda, butter and mix again.
- Pour in flour in parts, stirring thoroughly after each addition.
- Form balls from the dough and fry in preheated oil.
Donuts in the oven (for those who don't want to fry in oil)
Ingredients
flour (whole grain) - 180 g, sugar - 70 g, chocolate (bitter) - 50 g, milk (vegetable) - 200 ml, oil (olive or coconut) - 50 ml, baking powder - 5 g, vanilla - a pinch.
Preparation
- Mix flour, sugar and baking powder in a deep bowl.
- Separately mix vegetable milk, butter and vanilla.
- Pour the liquid mixture into the dry one and mix well. The dough should be a little liquid. Pour the dough into a pastry bag and use it to evenly fill the donut molds with dough.
- Bake donuts for 15-20 minutes at a temperature of 180 degrees.
- For the glaze, melt 50 grams of dark chocolate.
- Cool the finished donuts and carefully dip them in the glaze.
- Put in the refrigerator for a few minutes to allow the glaze to harden.
Choux donuts (without yeast, quick)
Ingredients
water - 250 ml, butter - 100 g, flour - 150 g, eggs - 4 pcs., sugar - 2-3 tbsp. l, salt - a pinch, oil - for frying.
Preparation
- Boil water with butter and salt, add flour - brew the dough.
- Cool and stir in the eggs one at a time.
- Use a spoon or pastry bag to put in hot oil.
- Fry until golden brown. Dry, sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Fillings
As for donut fillings, there are also many of them. UNN offers a selection of classic and unusual ones:
- sweet fillings: custard, jam or jam, condensed milk, chocolate, cream cheese with powder, fruit puree or jam;
- unusual fillings: pistachio cream, salted caramel with nut crumbs, raspberries with white chocolate, crushed cookies or cream cheese bars. Unsweetened fillings: cream cheese + salmon, cheese with herbs, guacamole or hummus.
