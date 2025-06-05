What pancakes to cook: top 5 delicious recipes

Pancakes are nutritious dough products that are cooked in a pan. They are in demand in various cuisines of the world. The base of pancakes can be both sweet and salty, and their filling can also be different.

UNN has prepared a selection of pancakes for every taste.

Among the main ingredients, cooks use milk, water, kefir, flour, eggs, salt, sugar, oil or butter.

Fillings can be varied:

sweet: jam, cottage cheese, jam, honey, chocolate, condensed milk, fruits;

salty: meat of various types, mushrooms, salmon, cabbage, liver, caviar, hard or cream cheese.

Types of pancakes:

thin (nalysnyky) - classic;

lush - on yeast or with soda;

lean - without eggs and milk;

stuffed - with filling.

Top 5 delicious recipes

1. Classic pancakes in milk

Ingredients:

milk — 500 ml;

eggs — 2 pcs;

flour — 250 g;

sugar — 1–2 tbsp. l;

salt — ½ tsp;

oil — 2 tbsp. l.

Preparation:

Beat eggs with sugar and salt. Add half of the milk, flour, beat so that there are no lumps. Add the rest of the milk and oil. Let the dough stand for 10–15 minutes. Fry in a preheated pan for 1–2 minutes on each side.

2. Pancakes on kefir

Ingredients:

kefir — 500 ml;

eggs — 2 pcs;

flour — 250 g;

soda — ½ tsp;

sugar — 1 tbsp. l;

salt — ½ tsp;

oil — 2 tbsp. l.

Preparation:

Beat eggs with sugar and salt. Add kefir, then flour. Add soda, which can be quenched with vinegar Pour in the oil. Let the dough stand for 10 minutes. Fry over medium heat.

3. Pancakes without eggs

Ingredients:

water (or vegetable milk) — 500 ml;

flour — 250 g;

sugar — 2 tbsp. l;

salt — ½ tsp;

oil — 3 tbsp. l.

Preparation:

Dissolve salt and sugar in water. Add flour and mix well Pour in the oil. Fry like regular pancakes.

4. Chocolate pancakes

Ingredients:

milk — 400 ml;

eggs — 2 pcs;

flour — 200 g;

cocoa — 2 tbsp. l;

sugar — 3 tbsp. l;

salt — a pinch;

oil — 2 tbsp. l.

Preparation:

Mix eggs, milk, sugar and salt. Add cocoa and flour, mix thoroughly Pour in the oil. Fry in a pan.

5. Pancakes on yeast

Ingredients:

milk — 500 ml;

flour — 300 g;

fresh yeast — 20 g (or dry — 7 g);

eggs — 2 pcs;

sugar — 2 tbsp. l;

salt — ½ tsp;

oil — 2 tbsp. l.

Preparation:

Dissolve yeast with 1 tbsp in warm milk. l. sugar and a few tablespoons of flour. Let stand for 15–20 minutes. Add eggs, salt, remaining sugar, flour and oil. Mix well, cover and leave in a warm place for 1 hour. Fry like regular pancakes.

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes