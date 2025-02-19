Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

UNN offers you several options for healthy and delicious breakfasts: from overnight oats to English muffin casserole. These dishes are not only quick to prepare, but also suitable for anyone who wants to start the day with health benefits.

Oatmeal at night

Ingredients

3 dates

1¾ cups unsweetened soy milk

1½ cups of oatmeal

1 cup of Greek yogurt

¼ peanut butter

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

salt to taste

70 g of dark chocolate

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Combine the chopped dates, soy milk, oatmeal, yogurt, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and salt in a blender. Blend until the oatmeal has a smooth consistency.

Step 2

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and add the chopped chocolate.

Step 3

Pour the mixture into 4 small jars, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Salty breakfast with cottage cheese

Ingredients

1 cup of cottage cheese

2½ tablespoons of olive oil

fresh dill

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1½ tablespoons of capers

1 tablespoon of thinly sliced green onions, plus a little more for decoration

salt to taste

2 cloves of garlic

¼ tsp. ground pepper

⅔ cup cherry tomatoes

⅔ cup sliced cucumber

⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion

⅓ cup of rinsed canned chickpeas

2 boiled large eggs

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Combine the cheese, oil, dill, 1½ teaspoons lemon juice, capers, green onions, and salt in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Mix well and divide into serving bowls.

Step 3

Mix chopped garlic, pepper, dill, and the rest of the lemon juice in separate containers.

Step 4

Add tomatoes and cucumbers, onions and chickpeas to the mixture.

Step 5

Put the vegetable mixture in each bowl with the cheese.

Step 6

Place a boiled egg on each plate, cutting it into two halves.

Step 7

Garnish the dish with green onions and black pepper, and drizzle with oil.

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

Strawberry chia pudding

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

¾ cup dates

1 cup coconut cream

3¼ cups fresh strawberries

½ cup of chia seeds

1 glass of milk without additives

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Combine the almond milk and dates in a bowl.

Step 2

Heat the mixture in the microwave on high power until the dates soften slightly.

Step 3

Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add the coconut cream and strawberries. Blend for a minute.

Step 4

Soak the chia seeds under cold water until they swell slightly.

Step 5

Drain the water and add the seeds to the strawberry mixture, mix until smooth.

Step 6

Cover the mixture and refrigerate for 8 hours until the chia seeds swell more and the mixture cools and thickens.

Step 7

Pour some of the strawberry mixture and a little yogurt into a small jar in several layers. Top the pudding with strawberries.

The expert explained what caused the rise in prices for vegetables and dairy products in Ukraine

Smoothie with berries and green tea

Ingredients

2 cups frozen berries

1 cup strongly brewed green tea

¼ cup Greek yogurt

3 dried dates

1½ tablespoons of chia seeds

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Blend the frozen berries, tea, dates, yogurt, and chia seeds in a blender.

Step 2

Pour into a glass and garnish with berries.

English breakfast casserole with muffins

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 small onion

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil

1 tablespoon of chopped garlic

1 package of frozen chopped spinach

⅓ cup of low-fat cream cheese

1 cup feta cheese

½ teaspoon ground pepper

12 large eggs

1 cup butter

salt to taste

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

3 English muffins made from whole wheat flour

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a baking dish with oil.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion, cook it, stirring occasionally, until it becomes soft and translucent. Add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and garlic. Add the spinach to the mixture and cook until it is almost dry and bright green.

Step 3

Transfer half of the spinach mixture to a medium bowl. Add the softened cream cheese, feta, pepper, and oil. Stir to combine.

Step 4

In a large bowl, whisk together the 12 eggs, butter, remaining spinach mixture, and spices.

Step 5

Pour the egg mixture into the prepared baking dish. Spread the cheese mixture over the pre-cut English muffins. Place them cut side down in the egg mixture, forming 2 rows of 3 muffins. Cover the mold tightly with foil.

Step 6

Bake the dish until the eggs are cooked.

Step 7

Let the dish stand for 10 minutes and cool before serving.