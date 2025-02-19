Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32032 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100241 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112562 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150961 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58710 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107676 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71429 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60932 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113592 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141779 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174207 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27140 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60961 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133411 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135300 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163669 views
Actual
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 230651 views

A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, setting the tone for the rest of the day. 

UNN offers you several options for healthy and delicious breakfasts: from overnight oats to English muffin casserole. These dishes are not only quick to prepare, but also suitable for anyone who wants to start the day with  health benefits.

Oatmeal at night

Image

Ingredients

  • 3 dates
  • 1¾ cups unsweetened soy milk
  • 1½ cups of oatmeal
  • 1 cup of Greek yogurt
  • ¼ peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • salt to taste
  • 70 g of dark chocolate 

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Combine the chopped dates, soy milk, oatmeal, yogurt, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and salt in a blender. Blend until the oatmeal has a smooth consistency. 

Step 2

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and add the chopped chocolate.

Step 3

Pour the mixture into 4 small jars, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Salty breakfast with cottage cheese 

Image

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of cottage cheese 
  • 2½ tablespoons of olive oil
  • fresh dill
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 1½ tablespoons of capers
  • 1 tablespoon of thinly sliced green onions, plus a little more for decoration
  • salt to taste
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • ¼ tsp. ground pepper
  • ⅔ cup cherry tomatoes
  • ⅔ cup sliced cucumber 
  • ⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • ⅓ cup of rinsed canned chickpeas
  • 2 boiled large eggs
Image

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Combine the cheese, oil, dill, 1½ teaspoons lemon juice, capers, green onions, and salt in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Mix well and divide into serving bowls.

Step 3

Mix chopped garlic, pepper, dill, and the rest of the lemon juice in separate containers.

Step 4

Add tomatoes and cucumbers, onions and chickpeas to the mixture. 

Step 5

Put the vegetable mixture in each bowl with the cheese.

Step 6

Place a boiled egg on each plate, cutting it into two halves.

Step 7

Garnish the dish with green onions and black pepper, and drizzle with oil.

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet14.02.25, 08:32 • 234678 views

Strawberry chia pudding

Image

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk 
  • ¾ cup dates 
  • 1 cup coconut cream
  • 3¼ cups fresh strawberries
  • ½ cup of chia seeds
  • 1 glass of milk without additives

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Combine the almond milk and dates in a bowl. 

Step 2

Heat the mixture in the microwave on high power until the dates soften slightly. 

Step 3

Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add the coconut cream and strawberries. Blend for a minute. 

Step 4

Soak the chia seeds under cold water until they swell slightly. 

Step 5

Drain the water and add the seeds to the strawberry mixture, mix until smooth. 

Step 6

Cover the mixture and refrigerate for 8 hours until the chia seeds swell more and the mixture cools and thickens.

Step 7

Pour some of the strawberry mixture and a little yogurt into a small jar in several layers. Top the pudding with strawberries.

The expert explained what caused the rise in prices for vegetables and dairy products in Ukraine17.02.25, 15:43 • 148888 views

Smoothie with berries and green tea 

Image

Ingredients

2 cups frozen berries 

1 cup strongly brewed green tea

¼ cup Greek yogurt

3 dried dates 

1½ tablespoons of chia seeds

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Blend the frozen berries, tea, dates, yogurt, and chia seeds in a blender.

Step 2

Pour into a glass and garnish with berries.

English breakfast casserole with muffins

Image

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil
  • 1 tablespoon of chopped garlic
  • 1 package of frozen chopped spinach
  • ⅓ cup of low-fat cream cheese
  • 1 cup feta cheese 
  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper
  • 12 large eggs
  • 1 cup butter 
  • salt to taste 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 3 English muffins made from whole wheat flour
Image

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a baking dish with oil.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion, cook it, stirring occasionally, until it becomes soft and translucent. Add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and garlic. Add the spinach to the mixture and cook until it is almost dry and bright green.

Step 3

Transfer half of the spinach mixture to a medium bowl. Add the softened cream cheese, feta, pepper, and oil. Stir to combine.

Step 4

In a large bowl, whisk together the 12 eggs,  butter,  remaining spinach mixture, and spices.

Step 5

Pour the egg mixture into the prepared baking dish. Spread the cheese mixture over the pre-cut English muffins. Place them cut side down in the egg mixture, forming 2 rows of 3 muffins. Cover the mold tightly with foil.

Step 6

Bake the dish until the eggs are cooked. 

Step 7

Let the dish stand for 10 minutes and cool before serving.

04.11.22, 09:32 • 597292 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealthLife hackPublications
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising