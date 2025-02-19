Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, setting the tone for the rest of the day.
UNN offers you several options for healthy and delicious breakfasts: from overnight oats to English muffin casserole. These dishes are not only quick to prepare, but also suitable for anyone who wants to start the day with health benefits.
Oatmeal at night
Ingredients
- 3 dates
- 1¾ cups unsweetened soy milk
- 1½ cups of oatmeal
- 1 cup of Greek yogurt
- ¼ peanut butter
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- salt to taste
- 70 g of dark chocolate
Method of preparation:
Step 1
Combine the chopped dates, soy milk, oatmeal, yogurt, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and salt in a blender. Blend until the oatmeal has a smooth consistency.
Step 2
Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and add the chopped chocolate.
Step 3
Pour the mixture into 4 small jars, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Salty breakfast with cottage cheese
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cottage cheese
- 2½ tablespoons of olive oil
- fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 1½ tablespoons of capers
- 1 tablespoon of thinly sliced green onions, plus a little more for decoration
- salt to taste
- 2 cloves of garlic
- ¼ tsp. ground pepper
- ⅔ cup cherry tomatoes
- ⅔ cup sliced cucumber
- ⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ⅓ cup of rinsed canned chickpeas
- 2 boiled large eggs
Method of preparation:
Step 1
Combine the cheese, oil, dill, 1½ teaspoons lemon juice, capers, green onions, and salt in a medium bowl.
Step 2
Mix well and divide into serving bowls.
Step 3
Mix chopped garlic, pepper, dill, and the rest of the lemon juice in separate containers.
Step 4
Add tomatoes and cucumbers, onions and chickpeas to the mixture.
Step 5
Put the vegetable mixture in each bowl with the cheese.
Step 6
Place a boiled egg on each plate, cutting it into two halves.
Step 7
Garnish the dish with green onions and black pepper, and drizzle with oil.
Strawberry chia pudding
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- ¾ cup dates
- 1 cup coconut cream
- 3¼ cups fresh strawberries
- ½ cup of chia seeds
- 1 glass of milk without additives
Method of preparation:
Step 1
Combine the almond milk and dates in a bowl.
Step 2
Heat the mixture in the microwave on high power until the dates soften slightly.
Step 3
Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add the coconut cream and strawberries. Blend for a minute.
Step 4
Soak the chia seeds under cold water until they swell slightly.
Step 5
Drain the water and add the seeds to the strawberry mixture, mix until smooth.
Step 6
Cover the mixture and refrigerate for 8 hours until the chia seeds swell more and the mixture cools and thickens.
Step 7
Pour some of the strawberry mixture and a little yogurt into a small jar in several layers. Top the pudding with strawberries.
Smoothie with berries and green tea
Ingredients
2 cups frozen berries
1 cup strongly brewed green tea
¼ cup Greek yogurt
3 dried dates
1½ tablespoons of chia seeds
Method of preparation:
Step 1
Blend the frozen berries, tea, dates, yogurt, and chia seeds in a blender.
Step 2
Pour into a glass and garnish with berries.
English breakfast casserole with muffins
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 small onion
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil
- 1 tablespoon of chopped garlic
- 1 package of frozen chopped spinach
- ⅓ cup of low-fat cream cheese
- 1 cup feta cheese
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
- 12 large eggs
- 1 cup butter
- salt to taste
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 3 English muffins made from whole wheat flour
Method of preparation:
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a baking dish with oil.
Step 2
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the chopped onion, cook it, stirring occasionally, until it becomes soft and translucent. Add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and garlic. Add the spinach to the mixture and cook until it is almost dry and bright green.
Step 3
Transfer half of the spinach mixture to a medium bowl. Add the softened cream cheese, feta, pepper, and oil. Stir to combine.
Step 4
In a large bowl, whisk together the 12 eggs, butter, remaining spinach mixture, and spices.
Step 5
Pour the egg mixture into the prepared baking dish. Spread the cheese mixture over the pre-cut English muffins. Place them cut side down in the egg mixture, forming 2 rows of 3 muffins. Cover the mold tightly with foil.
Step 6
Bake the dish until the eggs are cooked.
Step 7
Let the dish stand for 10 minutes and cool before serving.