HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
01:16 PM • 32348 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

11:19 AM • 37743 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 57072 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 114618 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 196277 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 172798 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 176434 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 162810 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114263 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 99949 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19427 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22605 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
01:16 PM • 32348 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160159 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 549862 views
Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7200 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60802 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67781 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82477 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63198 views
The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Kyiv • UNN

 4222 views

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alistair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the new HBO series. Fans are waiting for the trailer.

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

HBO has finally named the three actors who will play the main characters in the new Harry Potter series. The role of Harry went to BBC star Dominic McLaughlin, while Hermione and Ron will be played by Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mirror.

Details

According to the publication, today HBO officially announced the names of the actors who will be reincarnated as the main characters in the reboot of the Harry Potter series.

The role of Harry Potter will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, an actor known for BBC series. Hermione Granger will be played by Arabella Stanton, and Alistair Stout will become the new Ron Weasley.

The reboot of the series promises a new interpretation of the adventures of the boy wizard and his friends at Hogwarts. The premiere date has not yet been announced, but fans are already looking forward to the first trailer.

Earlier, UNN wrote that HBO has already announced the first actors who will play key roles in the upcoming Harry Potter series. In particular, John Lithgow ("The Conclave", "The Crown") will appear as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer ("Tumbleweeds", "The White Queen") as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You", "Gangs of London") as Severus Snape and Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz") as Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold's Patriots) has joined the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell, while Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
