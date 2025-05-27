HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

HBO has finally named the three actors who will play the main characters in the new Harry Potter series. The role of Harry went to BBC star Dominic McLaughlin, while Hermione and Ron will be played by Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mirror.

Details

According to the publication, today HBO officially announced the names of the actors who will be reincarnated as the main characters in the reboot of the Harry Potter series.

The role of Harry Potter will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, an actor known for BBC series. Hermione Granger will be played by Arabella Stanton, and Alistair Stout will become the new Ron Weasley.

The reboot of the series promises a new interpretation of the adventures of the boy wizard and his friends at Hogwarts. The premiere date has not yet been announced, but fans are already looking forward to the first trailer.

Earlier, UNN wrote that HBO has already announced the first actors who will play key roles in the upcoming Harry Potter series. In particular, John Lithgow ("The Conclave", "The Crown") will appear as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer ("Tumbleweeds", "The White Queen") as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You", "Gangs of London") as Severus Snape and Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz") as Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold's Patriots) has joined the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell, while Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch.