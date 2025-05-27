Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

In Odesa and the region, it is planned to open most of the beaches, in particular in Zatoka, many accommodation facilities will receive tourists where there are shelters. There is also a high demand for recreation in the Carpathians, Transcarpathia, Bukovel. This was told to a journalist of UNN by the director of the Tourism Development Center, Volodymyr Tsaruk.

Summer vacation in Ukraine

"It is very difficult to say for sure now, for example, about Odesa, Odesa region, it depends on the security situation, but in general it is planned that most of the beaches will be opened there. Even in Zatoka, many accommodation facilities will receive tourists where there are shelters," said Tsaruk.

Tsaruk noted that hotel prices in Odesa in June are loyal.

"In general, the price policy in Odesa, if we take June, is very loyal and hotel prices are much lower than in the pre-war period. Therefore, people who are not afraid to come and relax by the sea will have such an opportunity. That is, prices are about 30%, and even 40% lower than in 2021," said Tsaruk.

However, he noted that prices have increased compared to 2024, but not significantly.

"The price increase will be about 10-15% in Odesa," added Tsaruk.

He noted that there is still a high demand for recreation in the Carpathians, Transcarpathia, Bukovel.

The expert said that there are many offers for hotels and sanatoriums in Transcarpathia.

"Volyn will also be in demand, because it is basically a border region and there are many accommodation facilities there, if we take, for example, the same Shatsk lakes," said Tsaruk.

Commenting on the cost of recreation in Transcarpathia, the Carpathians, Tsaruk stressed that the increase in prices is due to increased costs for energy resources, increased salaries for staff.

"Therefore, these factors affect the formation of the cost of living," said Tsaruk.

In addition, he noted that everything will depend on the occupancy of hotels, so for now we can talk about some slight increase in prices and it primarily concerns the premium segment.

"That is, those hotels that have a level or consider themselves 3- and 4-star," added Tsaruk.

Vacation abroad in the summer

Tsaruk told UNN that there have been changes and Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece are in the first place among Ukrainians during the summer season.

When asked why Ukrainians choose Turkey and Egypt less?

Tsaruk replied: "Because Bulgaria is cheaper."

However, the president of the Ukrainian Association of Tourist Agencies, Anton Rudich, noted to UNN that Ukrainians, as always, choose Turkey and Egypt for recreation.

"These are the most popular (countries - ed.), nothing has changed," said Rudich.

Popular excursion destinations in Europe

"Such countries as France, Germany, Switzerland have always been popular," said Rudich.

