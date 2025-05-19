Thousands protest tourism in Canary Islands over rising prices and overcrowding

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 16848 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 45463 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 55267 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 62724 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 67174 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 56837 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167470 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97859 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95890 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Popular news

Haven't seen each other for more than three years: Ukraine managed to return a 15-year-old boy to his father from the occupation

May 18, 01:45 PM • 7436 views

Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry

May 18, 02:47 PM • 4194 views

In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

May 18, 03:26 PM • 11246 views

Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

May 18, 03:34 PM • 10836 views

Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

May 18, 05:14 PM • 4432 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 190967 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 330881 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 435270 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 421301 views
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 81892 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167470 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 73913 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 75998 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 84787 views
Thousands protest tourism in Canary Islands over rising prices and overcrowding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in the Canary Islands to protest, demanding restrictions on tourism. Locals complain about rising housing costs, traffic congestion, and overloaded services.

Thousands protest tourism in Canary Islands over rising prices and overcrowding

Thousands of people have protested against mass tourism in the Canary Islands of Spain. They called on authorities to limit the number of visitors to protect locals from soaring housing costs, traffic jams and overloaded services, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that demonstrators under the slogan "The Canaries have a limit" took to the streets on all the main islands of the archipelago and in several cities of mainland Spain.

Tourism is very important for the Canary Islands, but we must be aware that the collapse is complete

- said Juan Francisco Galindo, hotel manager in Tenerife.

His father owns a small island, which in 2023 the local administration issued an order for expropriation due to the approval of a luxury hotel complex project.

These 70 square meters that they want to confiscate are all my father has. His health deteriorated after it happened

- the man said.

The publication indicates that more than 1 million foreign tourists visit the Canary Islands every month. For comparison, the local population is 2.2 million people. At the same time, Spain, which had a record number of tourists in 2024, expects even more visitors this year.

"Spain has witnessed several protests against excessive numbers of tourists in other popular resorts, including Mallorca, Barcelona and Malaga. Similar demonstrations took place in the Canary Islands last year," the article said.

Context

The keen surge in the tourism industry in European countries that are "attractive for recreation" entails a shortage of housing for locals. Thus, recently residents of a number of European countries protested, demanding to find a "right balance" and insisting on limiting short-term rentals.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Canary Islands
Spain
