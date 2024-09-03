New Zealand triples entry tax for tourists

The island state justifies the increase in the entry fee by the subsequent costs incurred by tourists.

New Zealand has announced a significant increase in the country's entry tax for foreign tourists.

Instead of the current 35 New Zealand dollars (20 euros), the International Nature Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) will cost 100 New Zealand dollars (56 euros) from October 1.

It is pointed out that New Zealand is dealing with excessive tourism, which leads to a negative impact on the natural environment and infrastructure, which is being tested by a large number of people.

A $35 fee was introduced in July 2019, but it was not enough to cover the costs associated with so many visitors.

Tourism Association opposes the tax increase

At the same time, the New Zealand Tourism Industry Association reiterates that the tax increase will drive away tourists, especially as the sector, which was once the country's main source of income, has not yet recovered from the strict border closures during the pandemic.

New Zealand's tourism recovery is lagging behind the rest of the world, and tax increases will further undermine our global competitiveness - emphasizes Rebecca Ingram, CEO of the association.

New Zealand really wants to stimulate tourism again.

International tourism plays an extremely important role in the economy of New Zealand ,” said Tourism Minister Matt Doocy.

However, it also entails high costs for local communities, “including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher costs for the maintenance and upkeep of our nature reserves.

