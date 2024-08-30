Maori King of New Zealand dies after 18 years of rule

Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Puatau Te Hero Hero VII, who was the ruler of the indigenous tribes of New Zealand for 18 years, died “peacefully” on Friday at the age of 69, a few days after undergoing surgery. Writes UNN with reference to The New Zealand Herald.

The Maori King Tuheitia Puatau Te Weatherro has died in New Zealand. He was 69 years old. The Maori ruler died a few days after the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

The Maori ruler, who held a symbolic position, “was recovering from heart surgery just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation,” the Te Tari o te Kiingitanga movement, which has represented various Maori tribes in New Zealand since 1858, reported on social media.

The death of Kiingi Tuheitia was a moment of great sadness for the followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom and the entire nation. The leader has passed on to the afterlife - was added in the official statement.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Laxon, said that “his unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of Kingithanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.

King Charles is in mourning:

A leader who has passed on to the afterlife. Rest in peace with love - said a representative of the British monarchy.

The Ministry of Culture has announced that flags on all public buildings will be at half-mast “as a sign of deep mourning and respect

Maori kings do not have power at the state level, but they play an important symbolic and cultural role in unity between the various Maori tribes and thus have national influence. Today, there are about 900,000 Maori in New Zealand, which is just over 17 percent of the population.

