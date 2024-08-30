ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Maori King of New Zealand dies after 18 years of rule

Maori King of New Zealand dies after 18 years of rule

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12834 views

Maori King Tūheitia Puatau Te Hero Hero VII has died at the age of 69 after 18 years of rule. His death came a few days after undergoing heart surgery and celebrating the anniversary of his coronation.

Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Puatau Te Hero Hero VII, who was the ruler of the indigenous tribes of New Zealand for 18 years, died “peacefully” on Friday at the age of 69, a few days after undergoing surgery. Writes UNN with reference to The New Zealand Herald.

The Maori King Tuheitia Puatau Te Weatherro has died in New Zealand. He was 69 years old. The Maori ruler died a few days after the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

The Maori ruler, who held a symbolic position, “was recovering from heart surgery just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation,” the Te Tari o te Kiingitanga movement, which has represented various Maori tribes in New Zealand since 1858, reported on social media.

Image

The death of Kiingi Tuheitia was a moment of great sadness for the followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom and the entire nation. The leader has passed on to the afterlife

- was added in the official statement.

King Frederick X of Denmark succeeds to the throne in place of his mother, who has retired14.01.24, 16:55 • 36458 views

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Laxon, said that “his unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of Kingithanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.

King Charles is in mourning:

A leader who has passed on to the afterlife. Rest in peace with love

- said a representative of the British monarchy. 
Image

The Ministry of Culture has announced that flags on all public buildings will be at half-mast “as a sign of deep mourning and respect

Maori kings do not have power at the state level, but they play an important symbolic and cultural role in unity between the various Maori tribes and thus have national influence. Today, there are about 900,000 Maori in New Zealand, which is just over 17 percent of the population.

New Zealand announces new aid to Ukraine worth almost $10 million10.07.24, 11:31 • 30535 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

