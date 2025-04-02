More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10904 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98627 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162792 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102890 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339212 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171918 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143828 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195830 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124353 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108073 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10904 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80318 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98627 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162792 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155182 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19251 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21115 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34326 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43854 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133846 views
More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 213783 views

More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31. Companies will be able to obtain the status according to new criteria.

More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 23,000 companies have confirmed the status of a critically important enterprise by March 31. Enterprises will still be able to obtain the status of critical, which will allow them to reserve their employees, but already on the basis of new criteria. This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to the request of UNN

Details

According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, more than 23,000 companies have confirmed the status of a critically important enterprise during the period allotted by the Cabinet of Ministers. 

Reservation from April 1: what businesses and those liable for military service need to know31.03.25, 11:30 • 233269 views

The ministry stressed that the status of critically important is granted to a business that meets three criteria. Two are mandatory - the average salary of employees is not less than 20 thousand hryvnias and the absence of arrears in tax payments and SSC. 

The third criterion is optional: 

  • payment of taxes and fees over 1.5 million euros per year (equivalent in hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate);
    • foreign currency inflows of over 32 million euros per year, excluding loans and credits; 
      • strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic objects); 
        • significant importance for a certain sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;
          • the level of average salary is not lower than the average for the region for the IV quarter of 2021 for communal enterprises;  
            • status of resident Diia.City; 
              • supplier of electronic communication services: using mobile networks (net income over UAH 200 million/month) or using fixed networks (net income over UAH 20 million/month). 

                If a business meets all three requirements, to obtain the status of critical  it needs to take the following steps: 

                • determine the relevant body (for the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, for agriculture - the Ministry of Agriculture, for residents of Diia.City - the Ministry of Digital Affairs, etc.); 
                  • prepare documents (financial statements, certificates of salaries, absence of tax arrears); 
                    • submit an application to the relevant authority;
                      • wait for the decision; 
                        • get official confirmation. 

                          Reservation in Ukraine: which enterprises are critical and who can get a deferral from mobilization06.02.25, 17:28 • 141373 views

                          The ministry said that the status of a critically important enterprise can be obtained after April 1. 

                          After March 31, only the possibility to use the criticality statuses that were obtained according to the previous criteria expired. Enterprises that have not updated their criticality status lose their previous criticality after March 31. That is, they will not be able to reserve their employees on its basis. The reservation of conscripted employees, which was obtained on the basis of the old criticality, expires on the night of April 1. Therefore, such companies need to re-obtain criticality based on the new criteria, after which the possibility to reserve employees will be restored

                          - the ministry stressed. 

                          From April 1, all reservations processed under the old rules will become invalid: Ministry of Economy has clarified01.04.25, 14:16 • 17625 views

                          Pavlo Bashynskyi

                          Pavlo Bashynskyi

