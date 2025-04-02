More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31 - Ministry of Digital Transformation
More than 23,000 companies have confirmed their status as critically important enterprises by March 31. Companies will be able to obtain the status according to new criteria.
More than 23,000 companies have confirmed the status of a critically important enterprise by March 31. Enterprises will still be able to obtain the status of critical, which will allow them to reserve their employees, but already on the basis of new criteria. This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to the request of UNN.
According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, more than 23,000 companies have confirmed the status of a critically important enterprise during the period allotted by the Cabinet of Ministers.
The ministry stressed that the status of critically important is granted to a business that meets three criteria. Two are mandatory - the average salary of employees is not less than 20 thousand hryvnias and the absence of arrears in tax payments and SSC.
The third criterion is optional:
- payment of taxes and fees over 1.5 million euros per year (equivalent in hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate);
- foreign currency inflows of over 32 million euros per year, excluding loans and credits;
- strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic objects);
- significant importance for a certain sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;
- the level of average salary is not lower than the average for the region for the IV quarter of 2021 for communal enterprises;
- status of resident Diia.City;
- supplier of electronic communication services: using mobile networks (net income over UAH 200 million/month) or using fixed networks (net income over UAH 20 million/month).
If a business meets all three requirements, to obtain the status of critical it needs to take the following steps:
- determine the relevant body (for the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, for agriculture - the Ministry of Agriculture, for residents of Diia.City - the Ministry of Digital Affairs, etc.);
- prepare documents (financial statements, certificates of salaries, absence of tax arrears);
- submit an application to the relevant authority;
- wait for the decision;
- get official confirmation.
The ministry said that the status of a critically important enterprise can be obtained after April 1.
After March 31, only the possibility to use the criticality statuses that were obtained according to the previous criteria expired. Enterprises that have not updated their criticality status lose their previous criticality after March 31. That is, they will not be able to reserve their employees on its basis. The reservation of conscripted employees, which was obtained on the basis of the old criticality, expires on the night of April 1. Therefore, such companies need to re-obtain criticality based on the new criteria, after which the possibility to reserve employees will be restored
