Reservation in Ukraine: which enterprises are critical and who can get a deferral from mobilization

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101316 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103490 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105572 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101903 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84061 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105196 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2474 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122041 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105196 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110797 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138155 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139919 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167715 views
Actual
Reservation in Ukraine: which enterprises are critical and who can get a deferral from mobilization

Reservation in Ukraine: which enterprises are critical and who can get a deferral from mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141187 views

The National Security and Defense Council instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the criteria for determining critical enterprises for reserving employees. Employees of heating companies, water utilities, and other critical enterprises will be able to receive a deferral from mobilization.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the criteria for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations as critical to the needs of the Defense Forces during a special period, as well as to introduce the possibility of booking employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management. UNN describes the criteria for determining a critical enterprise and who can receive a reservation. 

Yesterday, on February 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 69/2025, under which the National Security and Defense Council instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the criteria for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations as critical to the needs of the Defense Forces during a special period, with respect to:

  • enterprises, institutions and organizations authorized by the Ministry of Defense to perform the function of the state customer service in the field of defense for the purpose of defense procurement and conclusion of state contracts (agreements) for the procurement of goods, works and services;
  • enterprises, institutions and organizations that, on the basis of contracts concluded with military units, other military formations and higher military educational institutions, produce (supply) goods, perform work and provide services, the list, quantity (volume) and cost of which are determined by the Ministry of Defense;
  • establishing the specifics of determining the criticality of the economic functioning and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during the special period for business entities - producers of electricity and heat, which include production facilities that were destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular, the non-application of the criterion of absence of arrears in the payment of taxes to the state and local budgets and the single contribution to the compulsory state social insurance to such entitie

Recognizing defense enterprises as critical: NSDC instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to review the criteria05.02.25, 21:33 • 85999 views

The decree also instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce the possibility of booking for the period of martial law the employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management in the amount of no more than 75% of the total number of employees of such companies who are liable for military service.

Image

Employees of heating companies, water utilities and household waste management will be entitled to reservation - NSDC decision05.02.25, 21:12 • 49770 views

In addition, today, February 6, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law that would classify mobile operators as critical enterprises. 

Mobile operators are proposed to be granted critical infrastructure status: draft law registered06.02.25, 10:58 • 27529 views

Booking 

Reservation is a postponement of military service during mobilization, which is granted to employees to ensure their functioning during a special period.

In May last year, the so-called “mobilization law” came into force, which defines who is eligible for deferment, but the procedure and organization of reservations, criteria, list of positions and professions, as well as the amount of reservations for persons liable for military service are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. 

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service16.05.24, 11:19 • 415016 views

According to Government Decree No. 76, enterprises that are critical to the functioning of the economy and the livelihoods of the population during a special period, as well as critical to meeting the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, may be eligible for reservation.

Critically important enterprise 

To obtain this status, the company must meet the following criteria (3 criteria are sufficient): 

  • the total amount of taxes, duties, payments to the state and local budgets, except for customs duties, and the amount of the single contribution to the obligatory state social insurance during the reporting tax year exceeds the equivalent of EUR 1.5 million; 
  • the amount of foreign currency receipts, excluding loans and borrowings, for the tax year under review exceeds the equivalent of EUR 32 million;
  • the enterprise, institution, organization is of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state (a detailed list can be found at link); 
  • the enterprise, institution, or organization is important for the national economy or for meeting the needs of the territorial community (determined by local authorities);
  • no tax arrears to the state and local budgets;
  • the enterprise, institution, organization is a resident of Diia City;
  • the average salary must be at least UAH 20 thousand for the reporting period. 

Which enterprises in Ukraine are critical

Critical enterprises defined by the government include: 

  • UN specialized agencies, foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine, foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine, and representative offices of international organizations according to the list approved by the MFA;
  • representative offices of donor agencies, implementers of international technical assistance projects according to the list approved by the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
  • the research service of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as enterprises that are managed by state property management bodies;
  • religious organizations according to the list and criteria approved by the SES;
  • mine action operators. 

The government recently passed a decision allowing for the booking of employees who carry out emergency repair work on gas distribution systems as part of emergency teams and maintain trouble-free operation of gas supply systems, as well as employees of companies engaged in international transportation of passengers and/or goods.

Image

The government has provided an opportunity to book gas companies10.01.25, 15:35 • 29516 views

Critical enterprises for the Defense Forces

The Ministry of Defense may separately determine the criticality of an enterprise:  

  • enterprises that execute state contracts for the procurement of defense goods, works and services concluded with the Ministry of Defense; 
  • are involved as co-executors and participate in the implementation of state contracts for the purchase, supply, repair and modernization of weapons, military and special equipment, weapons and ammunition; 
  • provide training, retraining and advanced training of drone operators, but a prerequisite is at least 100 trained pilots of unmanned aerial systems in the last 12 months; 
  • provide training, retraining and advanced training in electronic warfare; 
  • provide training, retraining and advanced training for military personnel in first aid;
  • charitable organizations engaged in the production/purchase of goods, performance of works and provision of services necessary to meet the needs of the Armed Forces, if their volume for the last 12 months prior to the date of application is at least UAH 10 million of assistance per person liable for military service proposed for reservation. 

Who else can be booked

All persons liable for military service are subject to reservation:

  • who hold civil service positions of category “A”;
  • who hold positions of full-time employees of patronage services of state bodies;
  • who hold the positions of heads of regional, district, Kyiv and Sevastopol city state administrations (military administrations, if established);
  • holding civil service positions of category “B”, but temporarily entrusted with the performance of duties for a vacant civil service position of category “A”;
  • who hold the positions of chairmen of regional, district, and rayon councils, village, town, and city mayors;
  • employees of critical institutions that include regular national teams of Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports of persons with disabilities, the list of which is approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports;
  • who hold the positions of prosthetists, prosthetics technicians, prosthetics technologists, prosthetics engineers, prosthetics engineers, mechanics of prosthetic and orthopedic products, provided that they have fulfilled at least 50 percent of the working time standard during the last three months preceding the date of submission of the list with the appropriate justification;
  • healthcare workers of state and municipal healthcare facilities, public healthcare facilities, institutions engaged in forensic medical and forensic psychiatric examinations, blood centers, for whom work in the relevant institutions is the main place of employment;
  • who hold the positions of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. 

Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for the criticality of enterprises in the field of sports06.01.25, 14:00 • 28695 views

Reservations are also required for persons liable for military service:

  • work or serve in civil service positions of categories B and C - 50 percent of the number of persons liable for military service in these categories;
  • work or serve in state authorities, other state bodies, the National Police, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State Bureau of Investigation, prosecutor's offices, the BES, the State Emergency Service, the State Criminal Executive Service, the Judicial Protection Service, courts, justice system institutions and pre-trial investigation bodies (50% of the number of persons liable for military service). 

Persons liable for military service at enterprises, institutions and organizations critical to the economy are booked for up to 12 months.

For employees of international organizations, the deferral is valid for no more than the term of the agreement (contract) or the term for which they are appointed.

Image

What will happen after February 28

In November last year, the Cabinet of Ministers published updated rules for reservations for persons liable for military service during mobilization and martial law.

For all those who have already received a draft deferment, it remains valid until the end of the term for which it was granted. But there is a limitation: no deferment will be valid longer than February 28, 2025. This applies to both deferrals issued by the Ministry of Economy and those issued through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

New rules for mobilization reservations: what has changed and how long will the deferral be in effect23.11.24, 13:40 • 59555 views

In December, the Ministry of Economy resumed granting the criticality status to enterprises for booking employees  according to updated criteria. 

From January 22 to March 1, Ukraine will simplify the rebooking of employees liable for military service through the Diia portal. Critical enterprises can apply for reservation without waiting 72 hours. 

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, previously reported that the current reservation is valid until February 28, 2025, but you can cancel it in advance and make a new one without interruption.  

The algorithm on the Diia portal is the same:

  • go to the citizen's account and choose to submit an application;
  • specify the data of candidates for booking;
  • confirm that the employee's salary is more than UAH 20 thousand;
  • check the application and sign it. 

Starting today, critical enterprises will be able to extend employee bookings in advance22.01.25, 07:00 • 30770 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising