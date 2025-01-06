Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for the criticality of enterprises in the field of sports

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149243 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128427 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134622 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113971 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131684 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130556 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43023 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100641 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102870 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149243 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192585 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181773 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130556 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134810 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151973 views
Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for the criticality of enterprises in the field of sports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28697 views

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining important sports enterprises during a special period. The new order No. 7742 replaced the previous document of February 2023.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy during a special period in the field of sports. The previous order on the criteria for criticality of enterprises of February 2023 has expired. This is stated in the order of the Ministry №7742, reports UNN.

Details

In accordance with Order No. 7742 of December 23, 2024, the Ministry of Youth and Sports approved new criteria for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are important for the national economy during a special period in the field of physical culture and sports.

It is noted that among the criteria:

  • ensuring the development of physical culture and sports and/or the Olympic movement in Ukraine and/or non-Olympic sports;
  • Ensuring that the events included in the Unified Calendar of Physical Culture and Recreation, Sports Events and Sports Competitions of Ukraine for the relevant year are held;
  • providing training for athletes of national teams in sports recognized in Ukraine;
  • taking measures to implement anti-doping rules in sports activities;
  • ensuring the organization and conduct of all-Ukrainian events on physical culture, sports and physical culture and sports rehabilitation of people with disabilities, military personnel, as well as the functioning of Paralympic and Deaflympic training bases.

The Order states that the previous Order No. 817 of February 16, 2023 “On Approval of the Criteria for Determining Enterprises, Institutions and Organizations of Importance to the National Economy in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports” has expired.

According to the previous Order , the criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy in the field of physical culture and sports included:

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has updated the criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy in the field of agriculture during a special period.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsEconomy
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

