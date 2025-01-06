Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for the criticality of enterprises in the field of sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy during a special period in the field of sports. The previous order on the criteria for criticality of enterprises of February 2023 has expired. This is stated in the order of the Ministry №7742, reports UNN.

In accordance with Order No. 7742 of December 23, 2024, the Ministry of Youth and Sports approved new criteria for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are important for the national economy during a special period in the field of physical culture and sports.

It is noted that among the criteria:

ensuring the development of physical culture and sports and/or the Olympic movement in Ukraine and/or non-Olympic sports;

Ensuring that the events included in the Unified Calendar of Physical Culture and Recreation, Sports Events and Sports Competitions of Ukraine for the relevant year are held;

providing training for athletes of national teams in sports recognized in Ukraine;

taking measures to implement anti-doping rules in sports activities;

ensuring the organization and conduct of all-Ukrainian events on physical culture, sports and physical culture and sports rehabilitation of people with disabilities, military personnel, as well as the functioning of Paralympic and Deaflympic training bases.

The Order states that the previous Order No. 817 of February 16, 2023 “On Approval of the Criteria for Determining Enterprises, Institutions and Organizations of Importance to the National Economy in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports” has expired.

According to the previous Order , the criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy in the field of physical culture and sports included:

