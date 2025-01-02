Electric cars: a progressive mode of transportation or a real health hazard?

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152276 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129989 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137419 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111210 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104559 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133639 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132732 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132732 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 54375 views

05:55 PM • 54375 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 102315 views

06:08 PM • 102315 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 104527 views

06:35 PM • 104527 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152240 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174087 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166357 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 183143 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183143 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132732 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135347 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135347 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152466 views
Electric cars: a progressive mode of transportation or a real health hazard?

Electric cars: a progressive mode of transportation or a real health hazard?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 341553 views

Nuclear and radiation safety experts have refuted widespread rumors about harmful radiation from electric vehicles. The study showed that electric cars meet all safety standards and pose no threat to health.

Just ten years ago, they looked like mechanisms from the pages of science fiction. Today, even the residents of the most remote towns in Ukraine are not surprised by them. We are talking about electric cars. However, recently, posts about the allegedly harmful radiation from the batteries in these cars have begun to spread on social media. UNN decided to investigate. 

Some people argue that the engines and batteries of such electric cars can cause harm to health through electromagnetic and radioactive radiation. 

UNN asked the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety for clarification.

"We received messages and also saw a lot of videos on social media that they were measuring what something was emitting. Somewhere, some kind of conventional radiation has appeared and people are looking at it and that's it - electric cars are dangerous, you need to refuse, you need to stop using and fear for your life... Electromagnetic radiation emitted by an electric car is not ionizing... The car would not have gone on sale if it did not meet certain standards and certain norms of certain countries," Zakhar Ivanov, a representative of the Center, told UNN.

We decided to scan electric cars for the amount of radiation. We went through the areas where the battery, engine, and charging connector are located. The expert says that in such vehicles, an overestimated level of indicators can only indicate a malfunction of the components. This simply cannot be the case with the whole car.

"There is nothing harmful in the car. I think if there was something harmful, the background would affect health or potency in men... Then these cars would not have been released to the general market, they would not have been in such demand... Take Norway, for example, right? ... And there are more than 50% of electric cars there. And I doubt that if they were harmful, the government would do everything to encourage people to switch to electric cars," says Andrii Taranenko, head of sales at the TESLA park car center.

Also, according to the expert, even with small doses of electromagnetic waves, the most protected are those people who are in the car. 

"I saw on my dashboard that the indicators have decreased. Because we have, accordingly, entered a more protected environment and the car is a kind of screen between us and the environment. In any case, even if, God forbid, some event occurs, when you get into the car, you will be in a more protected environment than just the environment around you," Zakhar Ivanov, a representative of the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety said. 

What is the result? The expert assessment and our own experience with the "transport of the future" convinced us of its safety. Everyone present agreed that the only proven disadvantage is the battery charging speed. Currently, it takes at least 40 minutes to bring a green car to a "full tank" state. But engineers assure us that this should be improved in the next few years. We are protecting the environment, and progress, as we know, does not stand still.

Vitalii Izmalkov

Vitalii Izmalkov

SocietyTechnologies
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising