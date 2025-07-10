Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
09:06 AM • 3139 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
05:46 AM • 12877 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 38423 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 20621 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 48699 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 140148 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 77901 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83291 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109540 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60708 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
4m/s
54%
742mm
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 peopleJuly 10, 01:26 AM • 21055 views
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 4768 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 19501 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 8098 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 2899 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 38423 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 56614 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 62804 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 69429 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 140148 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 135721 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 265529 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 445249 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 274437 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 383173 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2916 views

In Kyiv, on the morning of July 10, 2025, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was killed by five pistol shots. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed

This morning, July 10, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was shot dead in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. He was shot five times with a pistol equipped with a silencer. As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, he died on the spot. This was reported by former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky on Facebook, writes UNN.

Today, a loss occurred personally for me and for many patriotic SBU employees. A worthy officer (colonel) Voronych Ivan Ivanovych was killed by an enemy saboteur. Eternal memory, honor and glory! A man who fought the enemy since 2014 and was one of those who started a direction in the Service that now creates many problems for the orcs. With five close-range shots, while leaving the premises, today at 8 o'clock in the morning the enemy killer did his dirty work

- the message says.

Also, ex-MP Ihor Mosiychuk reported details of the murder on Telegram.

10.07.2025, around 09:00, in the city of Kyiv, an unidentified man, at present, approached SBU Colonel Voronych Ivan Ivanovych, (since 13.11.2024 holding the position of senior operational officer of the 1st department of the 16th directorate of the CSO), whom he shot 5 times with a pistol, seemingly with a silencer, after which he fled the crime scene

- the post says.

According to Mosiychuk, as a result of the shots, the victim received numerous penetrating gunshot wounds, from which he died at the scene.

He noted that at present, the investigative and operational group is inspecting the scene. At the same time, measures are being taken to identify the person involved in the commission of a particularly serious crime.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting, as a result of which the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found. Investigative and operational groups and other services are working at the scene.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9