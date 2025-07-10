Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed

This morning, July 10, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was shot dead in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. He was shot five times with a pistol equipped with a silencer. As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, he died on the spot. This was reported by former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky on Facebook, writes UNN.

Today, a loss occurred personally for me and for many patriotic SBU employees. A worthy officer (colonel) Voronych Ivan Ivanovych was killed by an enemy saboteur. Eternal memory, honor and glory! A man who fought the enemy since 2014 and was one of those who started a direction in the Service that now creates many problems for the orcs. With five close-range shots, while leaving the premises, today at 8 o'clock in the morning the enemy killer did his dirty work - the message says.

Also, ex-MP Ihor Mosiychuk reported details of the murder on Telegram.

10.07.2025, around 09:00, in the city of Kyiv, an unidentified man, at present, approached SBU Colonel Voronych Ivan Ivanovych, (since 13.11.2024 holding the position of senior operational officer of the 1st department of the 16th directorate of the CSO), whom he shot 5 times with a pistol, seemingly with a silencer, after which he fled the crime scene - the post says.

According to Mosiychuk, as a result of the shots, the victim received numerous penetrating gunshot wounds, from which he died at the scene.

He noted that at present, the investigative and operational group is inspecting the scene. At the same time, measures are being taken to identify the person involved in the commission of a particularly serious crime.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting, as a result of which the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found. Investigative and operational groups and other services are working at the scene.