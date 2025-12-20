Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future elections

Poland has expressed its readiness to provide Ukraine with support in preparing for future presidential or parliamentary elections, particularly in legal matters and logistics. This was stated by the Marshal of the Sejm of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, as reported by UNN, citing his press conference.

"I want to say that together with Deputy Marshal Monika Wielichowska, we offered that at the time of organizing elections, when Ukraine decides to hold them, whether presidential or parliamentary – we offered the possibility of assistance from our side," he said. - said Czarzasty.

He clarified that this is not about ordinary election observation, monitoring, or inspections, but specifically about "legal and logistical assistance."

According to Czarzasty, about 2 million Ukrainian citizens currently live in Poland, and approximately 8 million more in other European countries, so ensuring voting for such a large number of people is extremely difficult. That is why they plan to create a special working group that will form a team and determine the scope of possible support from Poland.

The Marshal of the Sejm also announced that he had invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak in the Polish Sejm, and the President of Ukraine accepted this invitation – the date of the speech will be agreed upon later. In response, Zelenskyy invited Czarzasty to speak in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in February, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The parties also discussed the activities of the Poland-Ukraine Parliamentary Assembly.

Commenting on the words of Polish President Karol Nawrocki about Poles allegedly feeling that Poland's extensive assistance had not been properly appreciated, Czarzasty noted that much depends on how and in what context such things are presented.

"You can speak with great empathy, sympathetically: we must establish contacts, problems arise, we are here to solve them together. That's what I say. Or you can say: you must thank us." - added Czarzasty.

The Marshal of the Sejm called for doing good without expecting gratitude: "people are there to, in such situations, accept a million children, lend a hand." Czarzasty suggested imagining a situation where Polish children would have to be under the care of, for example, Germany, and called for "seeing the distant horizon, not daily disputes."

On December 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. The leaders discussed security, economic, and historical issues.

Also, the Ukrainian leader met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, where they discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects, including joint drone production.

Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"