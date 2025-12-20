Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future elections

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
12:12 AM • 8838 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 18598 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 13175 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 20465 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 31524 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 26427 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 49145 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 35840 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19304 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19583 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers and 340 km of anti-tank ditches have been builtDecember 19, 07:00 PM • 4244 views
Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assetsDecember 19, 07:25 PM • 3146 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - Zelenskyy10:32 PM • 5406 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"12:53 AM • 4492 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 13118 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 49139 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 33555 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 42590 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 37822 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 63416 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 14991 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 63692 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 45381 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 43289 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 49408 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Iron dome

Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Poland has expressed its readiness to provide Ukraine with legal and logistical support in preparing for future presidential or parliamentary elections. The Marshal of the Sejm of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, noted that a working group would be created to determine the scope of assistance, taking into account the large number of Ukrainians abroad.

Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future elections

Poland has expressed its readiness to provide Ukraine with support in preparing for future presidential or parliamentary elections, particularly in legal matters and logistics. This was stated by the Marshal of the Sejm of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, as reported by UNN, citing his press conference.

"I want to say that together with Deputy Marshal Monika Wielichowska, we offered that at the time of organizing elections, when Ukraine decides to hold them, whether presidential or parliamentary – we offered the possibility of assistance from our side," he said.

- said Czarzasty.

He clarified that this is not about ordinary election observation, monitoring, or inspections, but specifically about "legal and logistical assistance."

According to Czarzasty, about 2 million Ukrainian citizens currently live in Poland, and approximately 8 million more in other European countries, so ensuring voting for such a large number of people is extremely difficult. That is why they plan to create a special working group that will form a team and determine the scope of possible support from Poland.

Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security19.12.25, 13:10 • 14356 views

The Marshal of the Sejm also announced that he had invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak in the Polish Sejm, and the President of Ukraine accepted this invitation – the date of the speech will be agreed upon later. In response, Zelenskyy invited Czarzasty to speak in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in February, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The parties also discussed the activities of the Poland-Ukraine Parliamentary Assembly.

Commenting on the words of Polish President Karol Nawrocki about Poles allegedly feeling that Poland's extensive assistance had not been properly appreciated, Czarzasty noted that much depends on how and in what context such things are presented.

"You can speak with great empathy, sympathetically: we must establish contacts, problems arise, we are here to solve them together. That's what I say. Or you can say: you must thank us."

- added Czarzasty.

The Marshal of the Sejm called for doing good without expecting gratitude: "people are there to, in such situations, accept a million children, lend a hand." Czarzasty suggested imagining a situation where Polish children would have to be under the care of, for example, Germany, and called for "seeing the distant horizon, not daily disputes."

Recall

On December 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. The leaders discussed security, economic, and historical issues.

Also, the Ukrainian leader met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, where they discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects, including joint drone production.

Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"20.12.25, 01:53 • 4526 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Verkhovna Rada
Warsaw
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland