Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the creation of a new fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, with over 3 billion in guarantees and grants, which will pave the way for investments of 10 billion euros, particularly in energy and critical infrastructure. She announced this at a plenary session at URC 2025 on Thursday in Rome, writes UNN.

We are the largest donor to Ukraine. We provide 1.66 billion euros to support Ukraine. And this loan will make it possible to cover expenses… and I want to add another 1 billion in support for Ukraine. I also want to announce payments of more than 3 billion euros for Ukrainian mechanisms: these are guarantees, these are grants. This will allow us to open the way for 10 billion euros for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine. - said von der Leyen.

She added that the EU plans to continue helping and supporting Ukraine "until 2028 and beyond, after the adoption of a new budget." She emphasized that investments in the private sector are very important, which is critical for reconstruction.

Addressing the President of Ukraine, the head of the European Commission emphasized that she wants to announce the first global support fund for the renovation of Ukraine.

Today I want to announce the launch of this fund together with the private sector, which will enable investments in energy, in critical infrastructure. We are working together with Italy, Germany, Poland, and also with the EBRD - she emphasized.

Von der Leyen also added that she is confident that other allies will also join this fund.

The Netherlands will allocate 300 million euros for the reconstruction and economic strengthening of Ukraine