Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 2072 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 9029 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19274 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48374 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25352 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51905 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146302 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78716 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83468 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109667 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1855 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. It provides for over €3 billion in guarantees and grants, which will pave the way for investments of €10 billion, particularly in energy and critical infrastructure.

Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the creation of a new fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, with over 3 billion in guarantees and grants, which will pave the way for investments of 10 billion euros, particularly in energy and critical infrastructure. She announced this at a plenary session at URC 2025 on Thursday in Rome, writes UNN.

We are the largest donor to Ukraine. We provide 1.66 billion euros to support Ukraine. And this loan will make it possible to cover expenses… and I want to add another 1 billion in support for Ukraine. I also want to announce payments of more than 3 billion euros for Ukrainian mechanisms: these are guarantees, these are grants. This will allow us to open the way for 10 billion euros for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine.

- said von der Leyen.

She added that the EU plans to continue helping and supporting Ukraine "until 2028 and beyond, after the adoption of a new budget." She emphasized that investments in the private sector are very important, which is critical for reconstruction.

Addressing the President of Ukraine, the head of the European Commission emphasized that she wants to announce the first global support fund for the renovation of Ukraine.

Today I want to announce the launch of this fund together with the private sector, which will enable investments in energy, in critical infrastructure. We are working together with Italy, Germany, Poland, and also with the EBRD

- she emphasized.

Von der Leyen also added that she is confident that other allies will also join this fund.

The Netherlands will allocate 300 million euros for the reconstruction and economic strengthening of Ukraine

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Rome
Italy
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
