The Netherlands will allocate 300 million euros for the reconstruction and economic strengthening of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The Netherlands will provide 300 million euros for the reconstruction and strengthening of Ukraine in 2025-2026. The funds will go towards energy infrastructure, water supply, and the construction of a new wing for a children's hospital in Lviv.

The Netherlands will allocate 300 million euros for the reconstruction and economic strengthening of Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating 300 million euros for the reconstruction and strengthening of Ukraine in 2025 and 2026, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced on July 10, writes UNN.

Details

According to Veldkamp, 30 million euros of this amount will be allocated to support Dutch companies and organizations in creating projects that contribute to the reconstruction and sustainable recovery of Ukraine, through the grant program "Partnership Fund for Ukraine."

He noted that 52 million euros will be spent in 2025 on restoring energy infrastructure and drinking water supply in Ukraine.

Another 4 million euros will go to the construction of a new wing of the Children's Hospital in Lviv in cooperation with the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht.

It is noted that these amounts are part of the funds that the government previously allocated for 2025 and 2026 for non-military support to Ukraine. The total amount is more than 500 million euros, or 252 million euros per year. The allocation of the first 200 million euros has already been announced earlier. Now the purpose of the remaining funds has also been determined.

Russia not only wants to bring Ukraine to its knees militarily, but has also been trying for more than three years to destroy Ukrainian society and economy through constant attacks, including on energy infrastructure, water supply, grain storage facilities, as well as on houses and apartments. Therefore, it is important that the international community supports Ukraine not only with weapons, but also financially, economically and socially

- Veldkamp said.

He also noted that Ukraine's economy and society must continue to function, because this helps the country in its struggle.

This is, so to speak, the rear behind the front line. Our financial and economic support will also contribute to a smoother recovery and reduce reconstruction costs

he noted.

The statement also says that during the Conference, the country's Foreign Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will sign a cooperation agreement on extending the "Partnership Fund for Ukraine" grant program.

Belgium and Netherlands handed over two minehunter-sweepers to Ukraine26.06.25, 23:35 • 3576 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Yulia Svyrydenko
Netherlands
Ukraine
Lviv
