Belgium and Netherlands handed over two minehunter-sweepers to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Ukraine received minehunter-sweepers BNS Narcis and Zr.Ms. Vlaardingen from Belgium and the Netherlands. The latter was named "Melitopol."

Belgium and Netherlands handed over two minehunter-sweepers to Ukraine

Ukraine has received mine-sweepers from Belgium and the Netherlands, including BNS Narcis and Zr.Ms. Vlaardingen. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the agency, their Zr.Ms. Vlaardingen was renamed "Melitopol".

The transfer of the ships took place at the Zeebrugge naval base in Belgium, but for security reasons, the event was reported post-factum. By the end of the year, Ukraine will also receive another minesweeper - Zr.Ms. Makkum, which will be renamed in honor of Henichesk.

During the ceremony, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans expressed hope that in the future the Black Sea will once again be free and open, and no Ukrainian city will remain under occupation.

The mine hunters are entering the next chapter, under a new flag, with a new mission. The main ports of Odesa and Black Sea shipping routes are vital for the Ukrainian economy. And they are under constant threat. Ukraine may not win the war at sea, but it can certainly lose the war on land. We simply cannot allow this.

- said Brekelmans.

Recall

On June 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, increasing defense assistance, cooperation in drone production, and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

