Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2538 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10965 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53772 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374025 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212170 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243342 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254687 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115388 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194787 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374026 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246344 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299573 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33797 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61536 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47640 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117986 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)

News by theme

The Netherlands allocates 2 billion euros to Ukraine: 500 million for drones

The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.

News of the World • March 31, 11:10 PM • 12172 views

The Netherlands donates a mobile forensic laboratory to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands a modern mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers for investigating war crimes. The equipment allows for DNA and fingerprint analysis and data extraction from mobile devices in the field.

War • February 7, 01:07 AM • 33120 views

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with drones worth 42.6 million euros

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase of modern DeltaQuad drones for Ukraine. The drones, worth €42.6 million, are designed for real-time reconnaissance and surveillance.

War • October 19, 02:54 AM • 30765 views

Netherlands calls on Europe to increase production of ammunition to support Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said at the NATO summit that the West should significantly increase the production of weapons and ammunition to continue supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.

War • July 12, 10:56 AM • 22213 views

The Netherlands allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of FPV drones for the Armed Forces

The Netherlands will contribute 20 million euros to the Coalition's joint drone development fund to purchase about one million first-person attack drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

War • July 11, 11:49 AM • 24241 views

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense system and 2 million euros to investigate crimes of the Russian military

The Netherlands, together with partners, will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system, allocate 2 million euros for forensic research and identification of bodies, transfer a forensic laboratory to Ukraine and help return children abducted by Russia.

War • July 7, 04:16 PM • 39058 views

F16s that will arrive in Ukraine in the summer can stand up for Kharkiv-The Gurdian

The F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive this summer will protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial bombs launched from Russian airspace.

War • June 20, 09:01 AM • 23030 views

F-16, military cooperation and support for Ukrainian defense enterprises: Umerov met with the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry

Ukraine and the Netherlands discussed military cooperation, attracting support for Ukrainian defense enterprises and the program for creating an F-16 jet fighter during the visit of the Dutch Defense Minister.

War • June 10, 05:18 PM • 22039 views

Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, while funding is provided by the Swedish Foundation, and the vehicles themselves are mainly produced in the Netherlands.

War • June 8, 12:25 AM • 39253 views

Ukraine allowed to hit Dutch F-16 targets in Russia

According to the Dutch Defense Minister, Ukraine will be allowed to use Dutch F-16 fighter jets to strike targets in Russia.

War • June 3, 09:13 AM • 22162 views

"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren said that the Netherlands does not rule out the use of weapons outside Ukraine, hoping that other countries will change their position as Ukraine fights for self-defense and territorial integrity.

War • May 28, 11:04 AM • 22068 views

The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

The Netherlands invites other partner countries to join in to assemble and deliver at least one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in the near future.

Politics • May 28, 08:25 AM • 20774 views

Ukraine will receive first F-16 aircraft this summer - Dutch Defense Minister

This summer, Ukraine will receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, but Kyiv must prepare the infrastructure and ensure that the jets can be maintained.

War • May 8, 12:33 PM • 24055 views

Ramstein 21: Dutch Defense Minister announces meeting for the end of the week

The next meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place at the end of this week, the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

War • April 22, 02:25 PM • 24609 views

Netherlands to allocate over 200 million for ammunition for Ukrainian air defense and artillery

The Netherlands is allocating more than 200 million euros for new initiatives aimed at rapidly delivering additional long- and short-range air defense systems and artillery ammunition to Ukraine to support its defense against Russia.

War • April 19, 04:24 PM • 26680 views

Three more F-16 fighter jets have been deployed to Romania, which will be used to train Ukrainian pilots

Three more F-16 multi-role fighter jets have been deployed to Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin training soon.

War • April 17, 03:46 PM • 19760 views

The Netherlands has allocated more than 4 billion euros to help Ukraine until 2026

The Netherlands has allocated an additional 4. 4 billion euros for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine. The Dutch government will also allocate funds to strengthen its own defense.

War • April 15, 11:19 AM • 24123 views

The Netherlands to purchase over 150 million euros worth of F-16 ammunition for Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 350 million euros of military aid, including 150 million euros for the purchase of air-to-ground munitions for F-16 fighters and more than 200 million euros for unmanned aerial vehicles to be transferred to Ukraine.

War • March 20, 09:38 PM • 34451 views

Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive new military assistance from the Netherlands. It will include, among other things, high-speed and maneuverable vessels, namely rubber, patrol and combat boats.

War • March 1, 04:18 PM • 26340 views

The Netherlands ordered 9 DITA aircraft from the Czech Republic to help Ukraine

The Netherlands orders 9 DITA anti-aircraft missile systems from the Czech Republic as part of its aid package to Ukraine.

War • February 28, 11:46 AM • 20080 views

Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.

News of the World • February 7, 01:00 AM • 27091 views

The Netherlands will give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighters instead of the previously planned 18. The country's Defense Minister announced the preparation of 6 additional aircraft.

War • February 5, 02:08 PM • 26365 views

Shells, weapons and cybersecurity: The Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to help Ukraine

The Dutch government has announced €122 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including €87 million for artillery shells, €25 million for weapons, and €10 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense.

War • January 30, 09:40 AM • 29452 views