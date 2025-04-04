Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)

The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.
Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands a modern mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers for investigating war crimes. The equipment allows for DNA and fingerprint analysis and data extraction from mobile devices in the field.
The Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase of modern DeltaQuad drones for Ukraine. The drones, worth €42.6 million, are designed for real-time reconnaissance and surveillance.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said at the NATO summit that the West should significantly increase the production of weapons and ammunition to continue supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.
The Netherlands will contribute 20 million euros to the Coalition's joint drone development fund to purchase about one million first-person attack drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Netherlands, together with partners, will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system, allocate 2 million euros for forensic research and identification of bodies, transfer a forensic laboratory to Ukraine and help return children abducted by Russia.
The F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive this summer will protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial bombs launched from Russian airspace.
Ukraine and the Netherlands discussed military cooperation, attracting support for Ukrainian defense enterprises and the program for creating an F-16 jet fighter during the visit of the Dutch Defense Minister.
Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, while funding is provided by the Swedish Foundation, and the vehicles themselves are mainly produced in the Netherlands.
According to the Dutch Defense Minister, Ukraine will be allowed to use Dutch F-16 fighter jets to strike targets in Russia.
Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren said that the Netherlands does not rule out the use of weapons outside Ukraine, hoping that other countries will change their position as Ukraine fights for self-defense and territorial integrity.
The Netherlands invites other partner countries to join in to assemble and deliver at least one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in the near future.
This summer, Ukraine will receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, but Kyiv must prepare the infrastructure and ensure that the jets can be maintained.
The next meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place at the end of this week, the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry said.
The Netherlands is allocating more than 200 million euros for new initiatives aimed at rapidly delivering additional long- and short-range air defense systems and artillery ammunition to Ukraine to support its defense against Russia.
Three more F-16 multi-role fighter jets have been deployed to Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin training soon.
The Netherlands has allocated an additional 4. 4 billion euros for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine. The Dutch government will also allocate funds to strengthen its own defense.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 350 million euros of military aid, including 150 million euros for the purchase of air-to-ground munitions for F-16 fighters and more than 200 million euros for unmanned aerial vehicles to be transferred to Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive new military assistance from the Netherlands. It will include, among other things, high-speed and maneuverable vessels, namely rubber, patrol and combat boats.
The Netherlands orders 9 DITA anti-aircraft missile systems from the Czech Republic as part of its aid package to Ukraine.
Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighters instead of the previously planned 18. The country's Defense Minister announced the preparation of 6 additional aircraft.
The Dutch government has announced €122 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including €87 million for artillery shells, €25 million for weapons, and €10 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense.