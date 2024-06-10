F-16, military cooperation and support for Ukrainian defense enterprises: Umerov met with the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks with Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren. It was about F-16s, military cooperation, attracting support for the development of Ukrainian defense enterprises, reports UNN.

F-16, military cooperation, attracting support for the development of Ukrainian defense enterprises – these were the topics of negotiations with Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren during her visit to Ukraine Umerov said.

Details

The minister of defense of Ukraine noted that the meeting discussed in detail possible ways for the Netherlands to participate in the purchase of weapons for our military needs and considered options for cooperation in the field of Defense Production in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian arms manufacturers have many capabilities-he called for financing the production of weapons in Ukraine. Special attention was paid to the F-16 initiative. the F-16 Coalition is one of the most effective, and we are grateful to the Netherlands for its leadership in it. We will do everything possible to ensure that aircraft, pilots and bases are ready for battle as quickly as possible," the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote.

In addition, the Dutch delegation was informed about the current situation at the front and the military needs of Ukraine.

"The Netherlands is one of the leaders of the Czech initiative to purchase 155 mm shells for the Ukrainian army. We are grateful for your support," Umerov concluded.

