Joint defense production and Technology Exchange discussed: Shmygal met with the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry

Prime minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with Dutch Defense Minister Kassa Ollongren. We discussed joint defense production, technology exchange, and a peace summit. This was announced by Shmygal in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

We discussed joint defense production and technology exchange with the minister. As well as the global peace summit in Switzerland. We appreciate that the Netherlands will be represented at the highest level. Another important topic is Ukraine's Euro — Atlantic integration. We rely on the active advocacy of the Netherlands in further work with key partners of the alliance to fully support our state Shmygal said.

Ukraine allowed to hit Dutch F-16 targets in Russia

In addition, the prime minister of Ukraine thanked for the support in strengthening the Ukrainian air defense.

"I noted the initiative of the Netherlands to jointly supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine with partners. We also expect the speedy transfer of F-16 aircraft, which will help protect people and infrastructure," Shmygal concluded.

Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine