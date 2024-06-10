ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Joint defense production and Technology Exchange discussed: Shmygal met with the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry

Joint defense production and Technology Exchange discussed: Shmygal met with the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20396 views

Shmygal discussed joint defense production and technology exchange with Dutch Defense Minister Kassa Ollongren. As well as the global peace summit in Switzerland.

Prime minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with Dutch Defense Minister Kassa Ollongren. We discussed joint defense production, technology exchange, and a peace summit. This was announced by Shmygal in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

We discussed joint defense production and technology exchange with the minister. As well as the global peace summit in Switzerland. We appreciate that the Netherlands will be represented at the highest level. Another important topic is Ukraine's Euro — Atlantic integration. We rely on the active advocacy of the Netherlands in further work with key partners of the alliance to fully support our state 

Shmygal said.

In addition, the prime minister of Ukraine thanked for the support in strengthening the Ukrainian air defense.

"I noted the initiative of the Netherlands to jointly supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine with partners. We also expect the speedy transfer of F-16 aircraft, which will help protect people and infrastructure," Shmygal concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising