Ukraine allowed to hit Dutch F-16 targets in Russia

Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren assured Kiev that 24 F-16 fighter jets, which the Netherlands intends to donate to Ukraine, can be used to launch strikes on targets in Russia. About it UNN reports with reference to POLITICO.

Details

In an interview with POLITICO as part of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Ollongren said that the Netherlands will not impose restrictions, as in the case of Belgium -

in which Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo warned Kiev about the inadmissibility of F-16 flights, which he will receive from his country, in Russian airspace.

Ollongren said that"there will be no restrictions on the Belgian model.

We apply the same principle as for any other delivery, namely: as soon as we transfer it to Ukraine, it will use it - indicated by Ollongren.

"We only ask them to comply with international law and the right to self - defense, as stated in the UN Charter, which means that they use it to achieve the military goals that they need for self-defense," the Dutch Defense Minister added

Ollongren and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were among senior officials who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also attended the Singapore conference on Sunday.

Belgium bans Ukraine from using its weapons to strike at Russia