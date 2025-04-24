$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9764 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22386 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62394 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117776 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149466 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209424 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104928 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176286 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60804 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9344 views

Donald Trump has reacted to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine, urging Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks and reach a peace agreement. Trump emphasized the heavy losses on both sides.

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

United States President Donald Trump reacted to Russia's massive night-time missile attack on Ukraine and Kyiv in particular. The US leader called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop and reach a peace agreement. Trump announced this on his X page, UNN reports.

I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. No need, and a very bad time. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers die every week. Let's reach a peace agreement

 - Trump wrote.

Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded the community that Ukraine had agreed to an initiative for an unconditional ceasefire, which was proposed by the team of US President Donald Trump during meetings in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Russia refused to comply with these conditions. 

Recall

As a result of a massive missile strike on Kyiv, at least eight people died, including two children from the same family.  

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv
