"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

United States President Donald Trump reacted to Russia's massive night-time missile attack on Ukraine and Kyiv in particular. The US leader called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop and reach a peace agreement. Trump announced this on his X page, UNN reports.

I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. No need, and a very bad time. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers die every week. Let's reach a peace agreement - Trump wrote.

Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded the community that Ukraine had agreed to an initiative for an unconditional ceasefire, which was proposed by the team of US President Donald Trump during meetings in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Russia refused to comply with these conditions.

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

Recall

As a result of a massive missile strike on Kyiv, at least eight people died, including two children from the same family.