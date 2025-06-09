Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

22-year-old Romeo Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham, was spotted at a party in the center of Paris in the company of 30-year-old German model Caroline Daur just a few weeks after he broke up with DJ Kim Turnbull. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Shortly after the news of the breakup with 26-year-old Kim Turnbull, Romeo Beckham made a new appearance. On Saturday night, he attended a party at the luxurious Hotel Costes in the center of Paris. He was accompanied by 30-year-old model and influencer Caroline Daur, with whom Romeo strolled along the boulevards of the French capital.

After chatting at the hotel, the company went to the Julia club, where they partied until the morning. Although Dau and Beckham left the establishment separately, they were reunited by a joint car ride with Dan Sablon, director of Vogue France, who was also Romeo's stylist for a recent shoot.

For the evening, Romeo chose a comfortable look: a black sweater, sweatpants and blue sneakers, and Caroline emphasized her figure with a small strapless black dress and high boots.

According to acquaintances, the model and the heir to the Beckham family love tennis: both attended the semi-final of the men's singles at the French Open. Friends of the couple add that Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull remains friendly, and their breakup was peaceful - they say, the young people simply decided to move on.

