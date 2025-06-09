Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 12803 views

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 35745 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 43736 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 42276 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 82812 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 40137 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 37904 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 115981 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87810 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46463 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

June 9, 09:07 AM • 13107 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 136411 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59810 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 14912 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19691 views
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 82804 views

June 9, 08:00 AM • 115976 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 136505 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 123520 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240537 views
Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 296 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19755 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59866 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 84414 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87808 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

22-year-old Romeo Beckham was spotted at a party with 30-year-old Carolin Daur. This happened after his breakup with DJ Kim Turnbull. Romeo and Carolin are said to love tennis.

22-year-old Romeo Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham, was spotted at a party in the center of Paris in the company of 30-year-old German model Caroline Daur just a few weeks after he broke up with DJ Kim Turnbull. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Shortly after the news of the breakup with 26-year-old Kim Turnbull, Romeo Beckham made a new appearance. On Saturday night, he attended a party at the luxurious Hotel Costes in the center of Paris. He was accompanied by 30-year-old model and influencer Caroline Daur, with whom Romeo strolled along the boulevards of the French capital.

After chatting at the hotel, the company went to the Julia club, where they partied until the morning. Although Dau and Beckham left the establishment separately, they were reunited by a joint car ride with Dan Sablon, director of Vogue France, who was also Romeo's stylist for a recent shoot.

For the evening, Romeo chose a comfortable look: a black sweater, sweatpants and blue sneakers, and Caroline emphasized her figure with a small strapless black dress and high boots.

According to acquaintances, the model and the heir to the Beckham family love tennis: both attended the semi-final of the men's singles at the French Open. Friends of the couple add that Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull remains friendly, and their breakup was peaceful - they say, the young people simply decided to move on.

David Beckham to be knighted on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday06.06.25, 14:26 • 2962 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Paris
