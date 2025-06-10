Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

Odesa was attacked by the Russian Federation with more than a dozen drones at night, the number of dead has risen to 2, 9 more people are known to be injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of June 10, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with ударними drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 10 UAVs.

As a result of the attack, two men died. Nine people were injured: five women and three men were wounded, and one resident had an acute reaction to stress - reported the prosecutor's office.

Damaged, as noted, residential buildings, a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, a private medical clinic, a sports complex, a zoo, a railway station building, as well as cars of townspeople.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

