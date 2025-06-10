Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 39770 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 110625 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 78307 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 74842 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 136922 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 51030 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 45623 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 143473 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 98882 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47093 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
62%
756mm
Popular news

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM • 32263 views

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

June 9, 11:50 PM • 26665 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

02:18 AM • 28428 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM • 18175 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM • 21383 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 136922 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 143473 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 161006 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 147532 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 241783 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 31505 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 45152 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 78129 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 94815 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 98882 views
Actual

Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13420 views

On the night of June 10, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones, killing two men and injuring nine. Residential buildings, hospitals, a train station, and other infrastructure were damaged.

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

Odesa was attacked by the Russian Federation with more than a dozen drones at night, the number of dead has risen to 2, 9 more people are known to be injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of June 10, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with ударними drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 10 UAVs.

As a result of the attack, two men died. Nine people were injured: five women and three men were wounded, and one resident had an acute reaction to stress

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Damaged, as noted, residential buildings, a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, a private medical clinic, a sports complex, a zoo, a railway station building, as well as cars of townspeople.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"It will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror": Yermak commented on the night attacks of Russians on Kyiv and Odesa10.06.25, 04:47 • 3844 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9