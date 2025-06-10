$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Publications
"It will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror": Yermak commented on the night attacks of Russians on Kyiv and Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, stated that the Russian Federation attacks peaceful people every day, lying about the desire for peace. He called for increased sanctions and the provision of weapons to Ukraine after the attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

"It will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror": Yermak commented on the night attacks of Russians on Kyiv and Odesa

Russia lies every day about its desire for peace and attacks peaceful people every day. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the night enemy attacks on Kyiv and Odesa, wrote in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"Russian attacks on civilian objects continue. Kyiv, Odesa, houses, parking, maternity hospital.   The footage will be in all media again," he said.

Yermak once again stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor country.

It's time to impose sanctions. It's time to support Ukraine with weapons. It's time to prove that democracy has power. It is time for everyone to finally accept the fact that Russia understands only blows, not rational words

- said the head of the OP.

He added that "it will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror."

Recall

As a result of the night drone attack on Odesa, there is a dead person, at least four wounded. Residential buildings, an administrative building of the emergency medical station were destroyed, and ambulances were damaged.

Also on the night of June 10, Kyiv suffered a massive drone attack. A residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there is a victim, debris fell in different districts of the city.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
