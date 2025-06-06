$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 1632 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 19391 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
03:42 PM • 30048 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 82050 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 76788 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 130388 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165170 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120024 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101048 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92350 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Popular news

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

June 6, 09:26 AM • 46528 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 89427 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

June 6, 11:38 AM • 53301 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 111773 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 76871 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 36165 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 38047 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 77773 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 82050 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 112671 views
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 19391 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 90058 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 142446 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 104892 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 145753 views
The United States maintains a high level of support for Ukraine and is delighted with the Ukrainian operation “Web” - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The United States maintains a high level of support for Ukraine and is delighted with the SBU's "Web" operation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers.

The United States maintains a high level of support for Ukraine and is delighted with the Ukrainian operation “Web” - Yermak

The United States maintains a high level of support for Ukraine and is delighted with the Security Service of Ukraine's "Web" operation, as it gave impetus to the country's return to the spotlight. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

It was very important to feel once again that America maintains a high level of support for Ukraine, that's the first thing. Secondly, literally everyone congratulated on the incredible "Web" operation and everyone is delighted, and it really gave such an impetus, and again the country returned to the center of attention of all the media, and, of course, this was one of the main issues

- said Yermak.

Addition

Following the results of the special operation "Web", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Web". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

While the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to exert pressure, remains a "hellish drone landscape", Ukrainian intelligence agencies are preparing coordinated actions against the enemy's military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Web" operation, other complex strikes are possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
United States
