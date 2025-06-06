The United States maintains a high level of support for Ukraine and is delighted with the Ukrainian operation “Web” - Yermak

The United States maintains a high level of support for Ukraine and is delighted with the Security Service of Ukraine's "Web" operation, as it gave impetus to the country's return to the spotlight. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

It was very important to feel once again that America maintains a high level of support for Ukraine, that's the first thing. Secondly, literally everyone congratulated on the incredible "Web" operation and everyone is delighted, and it really gave such an impetus, and again the country returned to the center of attention of all the media, and, of course, this was one of the main issues - said Yermak.

Addition

Following the results of the special operation "Web", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Web". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

While the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to exert pressure, remains a "hellish drone landscape", Ukrainian intelligence agencies are preparing coordinated actions against the enemy's military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Web" operation, other complex strikes are possible.